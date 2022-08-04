Thierry Henry is voted the greatest ever player of the Premier League era

Thierry Henry has been voted the best player ever in the Premier League by a survey of football fans.

Betfair conducted a survey on YouGov asking more than 1,000 football fans to pick the best player of the Premier League era ahead of the league’s 30th anniversary.

Arsenal legend Henry won the award with Cristiano Ronaldo and Mohamed Salah, with the Frenchman receiving 15% of the vote.

Cristiano Ronaldo won three consecutive Premier League titles with Manchester United

The former striker scored 175 goals in 258 Premier League appearances and led the Gunners to two league titles, including the critically acclaimed invincible season in 2003-04.

Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo finished in second place, with the 45-54 age group voting for the Portugal international more than any other player.

Ronaldo scored 102 goals in 226 appearances at the highest level and won three consecutive Premier League titles with the Red Devils from 2006 to 2009.

Premier League all-time top scorer Alan Shearer came in third, while Eric Cantona and Steven Gerrard made up the rest of the top five.

The legendary striker scored 260 Premier League strikes during a stellar career, scoring more than 50 goals more than all-time leading scorer Wayne Rooney (208).

Aston Villa manager and former Liverpool captain Gerrard finished in fifth place, receiving more than double the vote from Mohamed Salah among the Reds fans.

Mohamed Salah finished in the top 10 after his remarkable few campaigns at Liverpool

The Egyptian international came seventh in the voting after scoring a remarkable 156 goals in 254 appearances for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Still, there is a feeling that Salah may finish higher at the end of his career, having recently signed a long-term contract at Anfield.

Aside from Ronaldo and Salah, Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne was the only other active player in the top 20 of the vote.

The midfielder finished in eighth place and has inspired the Citizens to four of the last five Premier League titles. And the Belgian is hoping to increase his numbers as City begin their title defense against West Ham on Sunday.