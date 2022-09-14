Thierry Henry disagrees with Graham Potter’s decision to take off Raheem Sterling

Thierry Henry believes new Chelsea boss Graham Potter is responsible for an unlucky Raheem Sterling after replacing him against Red Bull Salzburg.

Sterling, deployed in a new wide role for Potter’s first game in charge, looked less than impressed when he was removed and replaced by Christian Pulisic in the 84th minute.

Sterling had scored Chelsea’s goal that night and with the game level at 1-1, the Englishman would have supported himself to find the winner – only to be denied the chance later on.

Raheem Sterling was unimpressed when he was eliminated against Red Bull Salzburg

Thierry Henry thought Sterling’s annoyance was obvious and a situation now needs to be ‘handled’

Finally Potter took it off and Sterling was seen on the couch with a bewildered look.

“We’ve all noticed it,” Henry said CBS Sports then. “I don’t know why he took Sterling. He scored and you know he might be able to score another goal.

‘It will be interesting to see how’ [Graham Potter] deal with that in the morning because [Raheem Sterling] didn’t look happy.’

He added: “Maybe we’re going to get a little bit ahead of it, too much in it, but when they showed him on the bench I wouldn’t have liked to come out after a goal.

Henry disagreed with Graham Potter’s call to oust Sterling as he had scored their goal

“Let’s see how he handles that.”

After losing their first group match in the Champions League against Dinamo Zagreb, drawing at home against Red Bull Salzburg is proving hugely frustrating.

Sterling himself admitted that it was a ‘pity’ that Chelsea could not finish the game earlier.

“I think it was a shame the way we played, the chances we created and how we dominated,” Sterling said.

“They got one goal, so it was disappointing. We have to finish the job.

Sterling, active in a new wide-ranging role, had given Chelsea an early lead before the squad faded

“I felt like we were in control and I think it was just one chance and one goal, but under the new manager I think we will progress and get better.”

Sterling appeared to be playing in a very advanced left-back, similar to how Potter used Leandro Trossard in Brighton.

While it’s still early days, it’s a role Sterling is confident he can succeed.

“I play in a slightly different role under the new manager,” he added.

“I enjoy the role here, but it will get better with time. The more time under him, I think, the better it will be for us.’