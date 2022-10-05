Thief on a nine-day meth bender runs over grandma’s hand and drags her in car: Adelaide

Grandma punched in the face and dragged down the road by meth addict

A grandmother was punched in the face and dragged down the road by a car during a brazen daylight attack by a man on a nine-day meth bender.

Selwyn Benjamin Warren, 20, had been up for more than a week abusing drugs before he committed the ‘appalling’ attack on the ‘elderly and vulnerable’ woman – who had been with her three-year-old grandson at a playground in Adelaide in May. last year.

The father-of-two from Campbelltown approached the pair and took the grandmother’s handbag and the little girl’s rucksack before fleeing in a stolen red Toyota Yaris.

The elderly woman followed him to the car and tried to retrieve her belongings before he took off with his arm still inside the vehicle, causing her to fall onto the road where he was run over.

Warren pleaded guilty and was sentenced to three years in prison for the horrific incident that took place on May 11, 2021, at a playground in Paradise, in the city’s northern suburbs.

The court heard Warren, nine days without sleep, walked past the grandmother and the child, playing and stroking their bags from the pram.

After noticing what he had done, the grandmother followed him to the stolen Yaris and confronted him.

‘(The victim) was reaching into the driver’s side window at which point you punched her in the face,’ Judge Joana Fuller said during the sentencing, according to The Advertiser.

Warren began to drive away as she reached for their items while the older woman clung to the window.

“(The victim) was dragged from the car briefly before falling to the ground,” Judge Fuller said.

‘When you drove off you ran over her hand causing her great pain. It was a matter of pure luck that no other part of her body, especially her head, was hit by the car.’

Judge Fuller said Warren had a ‘complete and callous disregard’ for the woman’s welfare as he drove off with her still clinging to his vehicle.

She was taken to Modbury Hospital and treated for a dislocated finger and a cut to her head which required stitches.

“You said you had been sober for nine days because you had used methamphetamine,” Judge Fuller said.

‘You needed money to buy more weed and methamphetamine and when you were near the Paradise junction you saw the pram and the bag and the rucksack and you then decided to steal them.’

Warren pleaded guilty to assault, theft and an act likely to cause harm.

The court accepted he was remorseful for his actions and had written a letter of apology to the victim.

‘You hope she could forgive you. You said you ‘100 percent deserve’ what you’re getting because you could have killed her,’ she said.

‘You said that being in prison had shown you that drugs and crime were not the life you wanted.’

Warren was sentenced to three years and one month in prison with a non-parole period of 19 months. He will also be banned from driving for six years.

His three-year sentence was backdated to May 11, 2021.