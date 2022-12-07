Thief is caught on CCTV stealing Christmas decorations like candy canes and reindeers from gardens

<!–

A callous thief has been caught on camera stealing Christmas decorations and causing extensive damage to Christmas displays lovingly created by Derby residents.

Footage taken by Normanton and Sunny Hill residents shows a man ripping up garden ornaments and cutting wires in broad daylight, taking illuminated reindeer and candy canes.

The first victim was Nickola Mosley, whose reindeer lights, valued at £49.99, were stolen on December 1.

A security camera caught a hooded man leading them out of the grass on the front lawn at 9:52 a.m. that day.

Hours later, at 9:36 p.m., a camera caught a man on Kitchener Avenue in Sunny Hill cutting the wire that supplied power to another house’s tree-shaped lights in his driveway.

Afterwards, he appears to try to remove them, but they lock onto his place and he flees the scene.

And the images captured minutes later on the same day also show another robbery in which a person pulls two hanging baskets.

Derbyshire Police are treating these incidents as “potentially linked” and have encouraged victims in the area to come forward.

Then, on Monday, December 5, around 2:30 p.m., a woman’s doorbell camera caught a man, with a cigarette in his mouth, pulling decorative candy canes just outside another front door in Sunny Hill. .

Robbery shots are shown to take only ten seconds to complete.

Several additional thefts have been reported and caught, including that of another ornamental reindeer.

Derbyshire Police learned of the incidents, saying: “The force is aware of two incidents involving the theft of Christmas lights in recent days and they are being treated as potentially linked.”

“Anyone who has information that may assist our investigations, or who has been a victim and has not contacted force, is encouraged to contact us using any of the non-emergency methods.”