Thief, 26, who stole from vulnerable neighbor avoids jail because he is in transition

A thief who attacked and stole thousands from a vulnerable neighbor has escaped prison because he is in transition.

Despite his ‘horrific offences’, Kyle Jay Andrew, of Kemp Close, Truro, Cornwall, was told he would not be sent to prison immediately.

Judge Robert Linford told Truro Crown Court the ‘extremely unusual’ decision had been made as the 26-year-old was currently expected to be held in a women’s prison. Andrew’s attorney argued that this would affect his mental health and delay the process of his transition by months, if not years.

The court heard that Andrew had taken a total of £3,000 from his neighbor – although he pleaded guilty only to stealing £1,500, claiming the rest were ‘legitimate gifts’.

Prosecutor Katie Churcher said Andrew came up with a range of reasons why he needed the money from his neighbor, who would be vulnerable. These include needing a locksmith, a train ticket, a medical emergency and moving to Manchester.

Andrew was basically financing a drug addiction, buying cannabis and cocaine, and paying off debts with dealers.

In April of last year, the victim was at his flat in Truro when he received a call from Andrew who seemed very upset. The neighbor met Andrew outside and the couple walked to Lloyds Bank in town. Here the neighbor withdrew cash – but then he called the police.

The next morning, the neighbor was awakened by Andrew ringing the bell and trying to enter his flat. Concerned, he told Andrew to leave him alone.

But four days later, the neighbor was awakened again by noises in his flat and found Andrew in the hallway. He told the victim that he needed £100 and would not leave until he received the money. He then tried to grab the neighbor’s phone and his fist hit the neighbor’s cheek in a scuffle.

Defensively, Emily Cooke said Andrew had a traumatic childhood that led to mental health problems and drug addiction.

Andrew was sentenced to two years in prison for burglary and six months for theft, with both probation for two years and concurrent walking.

At the time of the violations, Andrew had been using cocaine and crack cocaine.

He also had issues with his gender, she said, and going to prison “would deepen that important psychological problem.”

Andrew has “lived as a man since he was 16”, but a few years later he decided to make the switch.

However, he was rejected due to his poor mental health and his substance abuse.

Ms Cooke said Andrew was diagnosed with gender dysphoria last year and is about to start egg freezing and taking hormones.

The judge did not impose a separate sentence for assault, but issued a restraining order prohibiting Andrew from contacting the victim in any way for the next five years.