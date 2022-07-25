Thicc Cookies is set to launch chunky cheesecakes in a tub this weekend

Sydney foodies will soon be able to get their hands on an irresistible scoopable cheesecake in a tub filled with chunky chunks.

To celebrate World Cheesecake Day on Saturday, July 30, Thicc Cookies is offering scoopable chunky cheesecakes in a 480ml tub – and customers can choose from six different flavors.

While the latest offering will only be available in the Sydney metro, the brand hinted at a nationwide launch in the future.

The company is known for baking decadent New York-style cookies and brownies filled with sweet, dripping fillings.

Priced at $16 each, flavors include Biscoff, Chocolate Honeycomb, Cookies and Cream, Nutella, Reese’s Peanut Butter, and Strawberry Pie.

Between each layer of cheesecake is a layer of thick thick biscuits.

The chocolate honeycomb flavor is ‘a work of art’ made with chocolate honeycomb layers, while the cookie and cream flavor is made with Oreos and crushed Oreo crumbs.

The Nutella offering is likely to be a customer favorite as it is made with layers of Nutella and topped with Ferrero Rocher.

The Strawberry Shortcake flavor has a creamy, delicious cheesecake filling with strawberry puree, Iced Vovo layers and a rich white chocolate topping.

Customers can enjoy dessert straight from the tub and will want more with every bite.

Chris Sheldrick, co-founder of BIGG & THICC and Chunky Cheesecakes said: ‘The Greeks invented cheesecake, the Americans made it famous – and now we’ve made it super chunky AND scoopable!

“If you think about all the innovation we’ve seen in the world of Gelato, well that’s what we want to do for cheesecakes. Unlike other cheesecakes, our cheesecakes are scoopable and mega-filled with chunks.

“They’re a decadent dessert experience that combines a blend of classic cheesecake flavors with our signature hearty twist – and of course some of the flavor favorites in our BIGG & THICC range.”