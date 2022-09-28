Thiago Silva demands ‘change’ after banana was thrown at Richarlison

Thiago Silva has demanded football change its stance on racism after a banana was thrown at Richarlison in Brazil’s 5-1 friendly win over Tunisia.

In what was a resounding display on Tite’s part, the night at the Parc des Princes was soon overshadowed by the objects thrown at Tottenham striker Richarlison as he celebrated.

He was celebrating his 2-1 lead to Brazil when several objects were thrown onto the pitch, clearly including a banana.

Footage shows Manchester United midfielder Fred kicking the banana while other objects were also thrown onto the field.

After the game, Silva, Brazil’s captain, spoke of the episode “sadly” and doesn’t want to see a repeat, “because that’s not football.”

“I was saddened by the gesture they made when they threw the banana at Richarlison, which frankly makes me very sad because that’s not football,” he told reporters.

“Football is about supporting your team. Then we try to give everything on the field for the national team. But such gestures are not good for football.’

A banana was thrown on the pitch as Richarlison celebrated his goal with his teammates

Thiago Silva (right) wants attitude to change because he is ‘sad’ by the episode

The incident sparked anger from Richarlison, who after the game on Twitter challenged authorities to take the issue of racism seriously.

‘As long as [the authorities] keep ‘bla bla bla’ and don’t punish, it will continue like this, every day and everywhere,” he wrote.

The attacker also retweeted a series of messages of support he had received from clubs in Brazil, including Atletico Mineiro, Fluminese and America.

In further quotes from French newspaper Le Parisien, Silva said players can only do so much to ban racism from the stands.

The Tottenham attacker had just scored his seventh goal in six games for Brazil this year

“It’s a shame and it’s hard to see such images,” he said. “I don’t know if the anti-racism videos we had prepared were shown on the screens. But things like this keep happening.

‘Unfortunately, we can’t change people’s mentality.

“I hope the public realizes that this is not acceptable and a thing of the past. We have to change.’

Before the match, five-time world champions Brazil’s team had posed for photos with an anti-racism banner that read: ‘Without our black players, we wouldn’t have stars on our shirts’.

Before the match, the Brazilian players gathered and posed for photos with an anti-racism banner that read: ‘Without our black players, we wouldn’t have stars on our shirts’

The Brazilian Football Federation (CBF) later issued a statement via Twitter about the Richarlison incident.

It read: ‘Unfortunately, a banana was thrown on the field at Richarlison, scorer of Brazil’s second goal.

‘The CBF strengthens its position in the fight against racism and rejects any expression of prejudice.’

CBF chairman Ednaldo Rodrigues added: “Once again I come out in public to express my rejection. This time I saw it with my own eyes. This shocks us. We must always remember that we are all the same regardless of color, race or religion.

“The fight against racism is not a matter, but a fundamental (fight for) change to wipe this kind of crime off the planet. I maintain that the penalties should be stricter.’