‘They’re trying to f***ing kill me’: How Kevin McCarthy tore into Trump on January 6

New revelations about the dramatic appeal between House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy and Donald Trump on Jan. 6 were revealed Tuesday morning.

It was previously reported that the two had a fiery exchange when the former president’s supporters stormed the United States Capitol last year.

But a new book fragment shared in Politics suggests that McCarthy – who is still a close ally of Trump – was furious enough to berate his party leader as he shrugged off the attack on McCarthy and his colleagues.

In a previously confirmed conversation by fellow lawmakers, Trump told him after the mob had already entered the Capitol: “Well, Kevin, I think these people are more upset about the election than you are.”

“More upset?” the California Republican would have yelled back. “They’re going to fucking kill me!”

The excerpt comes from journalist Robert Draper’s upcoming book, Weapons of Mass Delusion: When the Republican Party Lost Its Mind.

McCarthy had vigorously denounced Trump in the immediate aftermath of the riots, but later made a public turnaround when he visited the former president at his Mar-a-Lago Florida home later that month.

That trip was one of the catalysts for Trump’s political resurgence as his future remained in limbo for the first few weeks after January 6.

Details of the call were first reported by CNN last year and confirmed by Republican Representative Jaime Herrera Beutler. The moderate Republican from Washington was one of only 10 members of her caucus to vote to impeach Trump.

McCarthy also reportedly brought a fellow GOP lawmaker to tears when he yelled at her for confirming details of his conversation with Trump to the press in January 2021.

McCarthy, who was still shunned by Trump at the time, reportedly berated Herrera Beutler for confirming their appeal to the press, according to the Washington Post – reducing the congressman to tears.

The bombshell account comes from another upcoming book about the former president and the GOP, Unchecked: The Untold Story Behind Congress’s Botched Impeachments of Donald Trump, by Washington Post reporter Karoun Demirjian and Politico reporter Rachael Bade.

“After all the work I’ve done for you!” McCarthy reportedly screamed. “Only I am taking all the heat to protect people from Trump!”

He reportedly yelled that he was the only one to “keep the party together.”

“I’ve worked with Trump to keep him from going after Republicans like you and blowing up the party and destroying all our work!” the leader raged, according to the Post’s book excerpt.

‘You should have come to me! Why did you go to the press? This is no way to thank me!’

Trump reportedly told McCarthy when his supporters broke into the United States Capitol, “Well, Kevin, I think these people are more upset about the election than you are.” McCarthy is said to have fired back: ‘More upset? “They’re going to fucking kill me!”

Herrera Beutler, who reportedly had a close relationship with McCarthy, began to cry, according to the Post.

She allegedly told McCarthy she was doing what she “thought it was right.”

‘What did you want me to do? Lie?’ the legislature asked, according to the book.

Both lawmakers denied the dust-up in a statement to the authors of the book.

“Besides several inaccuracies – it’s dramatized to fit into an on-screen adaptation, not serve as a document. We know it’s wrong because we were the only two in the room for this conversation,” McCarthy and Herrera Beutler reportedly said.

Herrera Beutler lost her primary in August to Trump-backed challenger Joe Kent.