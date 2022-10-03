‘They’re driving this country apart’: Caitlyn Jenner blasts radical left for ‘hijacking trans issue’

Caitlyn Jenner has accused the left of hijacking and politicizing the trans community after a high school banned some female athletes from their own locker room over their objections to a transgender student using it.

Members of a Vermont girls volleyball team were banned from using their own locker room and must now change in a single bathroom stall after they complained about a transgender teammate.

Some teammates claim the transgender player at Randolph Union High School made an ‘inappropriate remark’ to some of them while they were changing in the locker room.

Jenner blasted the decision in a barnstorming interview, arguing that it was just one more issue where common sense has not prevailed due to radical elements on the left hijacking it.

“The left has hijacked and politicized yet another minority group in our wonderful country, and this time it’s transgender people,” Jenner stormed on Fox News.

‘As a result of their radical leftism and their use of an identity politics agenda, they are really driving this country apart. I thought Joe Biden was supposed to be the great unifier.

Caitlyn Jenner went on Fox News to blast the decision of a Vermont girls’ high school over its decision on a trans student

Randolph Union High School banned members of its high school volleyball team from using their own locker room, meaning they now have to change in a single bathroom stall, after they complained about a transgender teammate

Jenner went on to defend trans students’ right to use the female locker room under Vermont law, but also defended the girls’ right to feel uncomfortable sharing it with “basically a biological boy with a penis.”

“Do these girls have the right to comment and tell the school board how uncomfortable they are in the locker room with a biological boy with a penis?” They absolutely do.

‘What is the school’s solution? Let’s ban the ten girls who complained.

‘Put them in the corner in their own little section of the dressing room and do nothing when it comes to this trans person.’

‘Everything is broken right now and these things have to stop.’

Vermont state law means students can play sports and use the locker that matches the gender they identify with.

That was told by Blake Allen, a player on the team WCAX how uncomfortable it makes her feel like it’s a huge thing. . . everyone asks ‘why can’t you go to the dressing room?’

Blake Allen has spoken out against an unidentified transgender student using the girls’ locker room at her Vermont high school. The entire girls volleyball team is now barred from using the locker room as a result

Superintendent of Schools Layne Millington, pictured, has yet to comment on the controversy

Shortly after the incident, the school sent out an email to the players’ families, informing them that the school has ‘plenty of space where students who feel uncomfortable with the laws can change their privacy.’

Superintendent Layne Millington, who oversees the Orange County School District, has yet to comment on the controversy.

With about 10 players on the team, Allen said it doesn’t make sense to have each of them get changed in the individual bathroom stall.

“They want all the girls who feel uncomfortable to be changed in a single stall bathroom, which will take over 30 minutes,” she said. ‘Where, if a person was changed separately, it would take a minute, like no extra time.’

Allen said the problem is not the transgender athlete playing on the team, but being in a locker room where the female students are most vulnerable.

“There are biological boys who go into the girl’s bathroom, but never a locker room,” Allen said.

Lisa Floyd, Randolph High School co-president, said that when policies are violated, disciplinary action in accordance with school rules will be applied, adding that student safety is the district’s “top priority.”

According to guidelines from the Vermont Agency of Education, “the use of restrooms and locker rooms by transgender students requires the school to consider several facts,” the agency said.

The agency states in their policy that ‘a transgender student shall not be required to use a locker room or restroom that conflicts with the student’s gender identity.’

The school’s investigation is ongoing.

Vermont law provides that transgender students — such as those at Randolph High, pictured, can use the facilities that match their gender identity

Transgender athletes and school students have become a hot button issue in recent years — especially when they’ve transitioned from male to female.

Jenner, who transitioned from a man to a woman seven years ago, has often spoken out on trans issues, risking the wrath of the militant trans community.

She has been vocal on the issue of trans women who have not biologically transitioned to compete in women’s swimming, particularly in the case of Lia Thomas, a trans woman who wants to compete in women’s swimming at the 2024 Olympics.

Thomas sparked an outcry over injustice after she broke several college swimming records, leading to a crackdown on transgender women competing in swimming.

Earlier this year, swimming’s world governing body, FINA, banned trans athletes from competing in elite women’s races if they have gone through part of the process of male puberty.

It added that it would aim to establish an “open” category so swimmers whose gender identity is different from their birth gender are able to compete.

Jenner believes that FINA had come to the conclusion that it’s not just about current hormone levels, and she shared her experience of how going through male puberty had benefited her.

Jenner believes that despite identifying as a woman, whether a trans woman has gone through male puberty or is still biologically male matters both in competitive sports and how it can make women feel.

Jenner has previously said she wasn’t bothered by being labeled transphobic for her views on the issue, as she feels she’s on the ‘right side’

Thomas, who transitioned from male to female during college, has been criticized for competing against women in races

In comments she made earlier this year, she said: ‘I went through male puberty. I was strong, 6 foot 2. I’m 72 years old and I can still hit the ball 290 yards because my arms and legs are long.

‘I can still do that kind of thing. I fully transitioned 7 years ago, but there’s still a lot left there!’

Critics of male-to-female transgender athletes say they have an unfair advantage over women after going through male puberty, even though they undergo subsequent hormone therapy during their transition.

They also warn of potential safety issues arising from having a person with male private parts in a female changing room.

Transgender rights advocates say transgender students are vulnerable and should be allowed to participate fully in school or college life as the gender they identify with.

Jenner has been criticized by some trans activists for her stance on the matter, but said she didn’t care about being labeled transphobic.

She said: ‘I’ve taken so much flack. Honestly, I have thick skin. They can come after me, I really don’t care. I can take all the criticism. I feel like I’m on the right side.’

On the other hand, Jenner – who has an impressive handicap of 6 – has no qualms about competing in women’s golf events, happy to take advantage of the advantages women golfers get from driving closer to the flag than men’s golf.

On Twitter, reporter Katelyn Burns called the apparent hypocrisy, saying: ‘Something tells me she doesn’t really believe the things she’s saying to try to get Republicans to vote for her.’