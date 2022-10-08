‘They’re awful’ – Gabby Agbonlahor tears into ’embarrassing’ Wolves after Chelsea defeat

talkSPORT’s Gabby Agbonlahor has given a surprising assessment of Wolves after their 3-0 defeat at Chelsea on Saturday.

The managerless squad, which Bruno Lage sacked earlier this week, was led in the game by interim head coach Steve Davis, though he was unable to put on a better performance.

Getty Wolves were another well beaten game on Saturday

Kai Havertz, Christian Pulisic and Armando Broja found it just for Chelsea in a comfortable win, which could have been considerably worse for the visitors had the Blues been more ruthless in front of goal.

Agbonlahor reflected on the GameDay Phone-In: “When I look at Wolves now – they can’t defend, they can’t attack, what can they do?

“Honestly mate, I would be their top scorer.

“They’ve scored three goals this season, Wolves. Nine games, they’ve scored three Premier League goals.

“They are relying on a Diego Costa who is past it.

“They have sold their best two centre-backs Willy Boly and Conor Coady, I think Coady has been loaned out.

The sun Agbonlahor is far from impressed with Wolves

❌ “They can’t defend, they can’t attack. I would be their top scorer!” 😳 “It is my bankers to relegate. If I were a Wolves fan I would be scared of this season.” Gabby Agbonlahor REARS IN TO #WWFC after another loss pic.twitter.com/cI7iPiUR8q — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) October 8, 2022

“And they just look a million miles away.

“They can’t come close to anyone, they go around the corners, and they are my bankers to demote.

“I’ve said it before with teams like this, nobody stands up to be counted.

“Adama Traore is going through the moves on the right, Daniel Podence couldn’t score if there was a mannequin in the goal, frankly he’s miles away from it.

“If I’m a Wolves fan, I’m scared for this season.”

getty Chelsea’s win put Wolves in the relegation zone with just six points from nine games so far

🔁 Mark: “We are in transition!” 🤔 Gabby: “To the Championship?” 😳 Jamie: “You can’t keep blaming injuries…three goals!?!” Mark the Wolves fan defends the team and supports them to stay afloat pic.twitter.com/uw6B9ePcNC — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) October 8, 2022

Chelsea didn’t even play their strongest team before the match, with several big names resting between two crucial Champions League group matches against Milan.

The Blues conquered the Italian champions at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday and will now play at the San Siro again on Tuesday.

Agbonlahor added: “Graham Potter looked at Wolves and said, ‘Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Raheem Sterling, Ben Chilwell, Reece James – get some rest and I’ll play against the players who haven’t had much playing time.’

“He said, ‘Go on Christian Pulisic, go and score yourself a goal. Mason Mount, a little confidence. Kai Havertz, are you going to hit a goal too. It’s just Wolves, the whip boys.’

“He knows he’s playing against a messy, embarrassing group of players.

“They’re awful mate, they’re awful.

“I look at them and I’m like, ‘They’re not fighting for their fans who have traveled to see the game in London.’

“They don’t fight for the club, they go through the moves.

“Nobody even made a tackle today.”