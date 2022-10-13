‘They wanted me to be an accomplice to my son’s murder’ – Chris Eubank Sr lashes out

Chris Eubank Sr has told talkSPORT that the organizers behind his son Chris Eubank Jr’s doomed fight with Conor Benn “attempted murder.”

The sons of British boxing legend Eubank Sr and his longtime rival Nigel Benn were due to meet at the O2 Arena in London last weekend, but Conor tested positive for the banned substance clomiphene.

As soon as this information became public, the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC) issued a statement announcing that they would be banning the fight.

Benn’s promoter Hearn and Eubank Jr’s promoter Kalle Sauerland tried to force a reversal over the next 24 hours but were ultimately unsuccessful and reluctantly confirmed the fight was off.

Prior to all this, Eubank Jr’s weight was the main topic of conversation around the fight.

The 33-year-old has campaigned his career at middleweight (160 lbs) and super-middleweight (168 lbs).

For this fight, he agreed to weigh 157 pounds to meet Benn — who is typically a welterweight (147 pounds) — at a catchweight.

Eubank Jr also agreed to a rehydration clause for a second weight limit he had to meet on the day of the fight.

This weight situation caused great concern for Eubank Sr, who was adamant that the fight should not go ahead even before news of Benn’s positive test came out.

The fact that the match was eventually called off isn’t enough to settle the matter for the 56-year-old and he has now spoken out in an interview with Jim White on talkSPORT.

Eubank Sr started: “Anyone who tries to kill my son, I have my opinion of them, of what I’m going to share with the world.”

When it was noted that he was making a strong accusation, Eubank Sr quickly replied, “What do you mean strong? That’s not strong, that’s very polite to anyone who would try to kill my boy. Why is it strong?

“You don’t know — when you’re 33 years old, you can’t do what you used to do when you were in your mid-20s, which was lose weight and handle the loss of that weight.

“To make a man drop 3lbs below the middleweight limit (160lbs), to let him down to 157lbs is literally attempted murder.

“And they wanted me to be an accomplice. They asked me to take money to come to DAZN and be a part of it.

“They asked me to be in my son’s corner, they tried to pay me to be in my son’s corner, they wanted me to be complicit in my son’s murder.

“If you think that’s strong, you should talk to Michael Watson, you should talk to Gerald McClellan – if he can make sense.

“You have to talk to Nick Blackwell, you have to talk to Mike Tyson, you have to talk to Lennox Lewis, then you will understand the magnitude of this outrage.”

Eubank Sr knows all too well the dangers of boxing, and his fight against Michael Watson had tragic consequences in 1991 when Watson suffered a life-changing brain injury

A similar situation arose in Benn Sr’s confrontation with Gerald McClellan in 1995.

And history repeated itself when Eubank Jr defeated Nick Blackwell in 2016.

More recently, away from boxing, Eubank Sr suffered a separate personal tragedy when his son Sebastian (Eubank Jr’s brother) died last year, aged just 29.

Asked if he was relieved Eubank Jr vs Benn fell through, Eubank Sr replied “Relieved is an insult.

“You have no idea what it means to lose a son.

“It’s an insult to say to me, ‘Oh, you were relieved.’ Relieved? Relieved? Look, he’s my son, I’ve loved him all his life, 33 years.

“I did everything I could to actually put him in a strong position where no one would cheat and abuse him.

“If someone tried to kill your son, you’d sound like me. And if you don’t sound like me, then you’re not a man.

“I’m here to tell everyone we’re men. We’re not boys, we’re not idiots, we’re not fools, we’re not toddlers.

“We are men and we must protect our sons.”

Impressed by the fact that his son finally agreed to Benn’s fight at 157 pounds, Eubank Sr admitted: “Yeah, he won’t listen to me, he wouldn’t listen to me.

“And so I had to go behind the scenes in silence and help them make the right decision.

“And the right decision was made the day before the fight was to take place.”