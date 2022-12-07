‘They silenced her’: The fight for justice for Shireen Abu Akleh

The Hague, Netherlands – On a cloudy Tuesday morning, Al Jazeera presented the results of a six-month investigation to the International Criminal Court (ICC) as part of a formal request to investigate the killing of veteran Palestinian American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh by armed forces. israelis.

On May 11, Israeli forces fired on Abu Akleh and his colleagues in Jenin, in the occupied West Bank. They wore helmets and protective vests clearly marked “Press.”

Abu Akleh’s dedicated coverage of the Israeli-occupied Palestinian territories gave Palestinians a voice and made her a household name in the Arab world. She was 51 years old when she was killed.

Abu Akleh’s relatives and former colleagues, lawyers and members of press freedom and rights organizations had gathered in The Hague to call on the ICC to hold those responsible for his murder accountable and to take up a case that many believe has implications for the future. of Palestinian journalists.

‘time to act’

Speaking at a press conference held shortly after the ICC application was filed, Abu Akleh’s niece Lina said her family supported the network’s investigation request.

Al Jazeera, where Abu Akleh worked for 25 years, was “like his second family,” Lina said.

“It is time for justice to be done for Shireen and for all the Palestinians killed by the Israeli army,” he said.

“The evidence is overwhelmingly clear. It is time for the ICC to take action.”

Speaking at the same press conference, Rodney Dixon KC, a lawyer for Al Jazeera who investigated the murder of Abu Akleh and filed the dossier of findings to the ICC, said his death was the culmination of other attacks against Al Jazeera and its journalists, including the bombing of the network’s offices in Gaza in May 2021.

The evidence points to a “broader pattern and policy” to silence the network in Palestine, Dixon said.

“So there is… no reason to say that this is just an isolated incident and not one for the ICC,” he explained.

“And that is why we are asking the prosecutor to look at both crimes against humanity and war crimes,” he added.

‘A line drawn’

Lina, who was wearing a badge with Abu Akleh’s image, told the packed news conference that she wanted to know not only who had shot her aunt, but “who was involved in the chain of command that allowed them to kill my aunt.” ”.

Dixon stressed that the prosecution must move up the chain of command and also look at those who oversaw or did not prevent the killing of Abu Akleh. It would serve as a deterrent, he said, so perpetrators know they can’t get away with such acts. “There has to be a line drawn,” he told Al Jazeera.

Israel has changed its narrative on the murder of Abu Akleh, initially blaming a Palestinian gunman, before months later saying there is a “high possibility” that she was “accidentally hit” by Israeli fire. Israel says it will not launch a criminal investigation.

“No one will interrogate IDF soldiers and no one will preach to us about the morale of combat, certainly not the Al Jazeera Network,” Israel’s Prime Minister Yair Lapid said on Tuesday, using the acronym for the Israeli armed forces.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz expressed his condolences to the Abu Akleh family, saying Israel’s military operates to “the highest standards.”

Shortly after the ICC application was made, the United States, which announced an FBI investigation into the murder of Abu Akleh in November, said it rejected the move and opposed an ICC investigation.

“The ICC must focus on its core mission. And that central mission is to serve as a court of last resort to punish and deter heinous crimes,” State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters.

‘We have to protect ourselves’

For Walid al-Omari, the Jerusalem bureau chief of Al Jazeera and a longtime colleague of Abu Akleh, who called her a friend and sister, Abu Akleh’s quest for justice is also about protecting other journalists.

“We need to protect ourselves because they are going to continue,” he told the news conference. “Our problem here, our case, is not against the soldier who pulled the trigger. It is a systematic policy, that they continue to shoot and attack journalists.”

Israel could not continue to act as if it were “above international law,” he added.

Abu Akleh and the other journalists who were shot that morning were “walking alone to do their job,” he said.

Before the press conference, he described how his death had left a “great void”. Many mornings at 7:30 a.m., when he arrives at the office, where people often come to mourn Abu Akleh and leave flowers, he finds his colleagues crying, al-Omari explained.

Safety of journalists

Frane Maroevic, executive director of the International Press Institute (IPI), told the press conference that IPI welcomed the submissions by Al Jazeera and Abu Akleh’s family to the ICC.

He reflected on how his murder had shocked the international journalistic community and press freedom organizations.

Maroevic pointed out that, according to Unesco, at least 18 Palestinian journalists have been killed since 2002, and many more have been attacked or their equipment destroyed. According to the Palestinian Information Ministry, since 2000, at least 45 journalists have been killed by Israeli forces.

“Authorities are legally bound by international law and human rights laws to guarantee the safety of journalists, even in conflict situations, and a deliberate attack on a journalist can even constitute a war crime,” he said.

Reporters Without Borders also called on the ICC to take action.

“Shireen’s murder is not the first case of a journalist being targeted by the IDF. We fear that it will not be the last as long as justice is not done: an independent, impartial and effective justice,” Antoine Bernard, Reporters Without Borders director of defense and assistance, told the audience.

The lack of justice in Palestine means a “blank check” for the repetition of the crime, he later explained to Al Jazeera.

“It is absolutely key that crimes against journalists are countered by an independent and effective justice. A justice that is done and is seen to be done”.

‘Everyone will know that there is justice’

Standing next to his daughter Lina, a plaque with his sister’s photo pinned to the lapel of her gray wool coat, Anton said it was an important day for the family, who had filed a complaint with the ICC in September. “We are pursuing all the legal actions we are capable of to seek justice and accountability for Shireen,” Abu Akleh’s older brother said.

Justice is important, he added, as his sister dedicated her life to reporting on the abuses suffered by Palestinians under the Israeli occupation. “She was silenced because the Israeli military does not want these reports to come to light. She was silenced,” she explained. “And by doing justice, by holding the Israeli army accountable for its crimes, everyone will know that justice is done in the world.”

Speaking a couple of days before Al Jazeera filed its ICC application, sitting in a hotel cafeteria on the ground floor, with a World Cup game playing in the background, Lina recounted how as a child she practiced saying goodbye to her aunt. with her Barbie telephone. The sense of justice that Abu Akleh instilled in her is what Lina says motivates her to keep going today.

“What keeps me going is knowing that she would have done the same if it had been any other family member, friend, colleague. She would have fought tirelessly for justice, because she was always optimistic that justice would prevail.

“…That is why we are here. It is the least we can do for Shireen,” she added.