‘They seemed to be comfortable’: Jemima Goldsmith lunches with Vice executive producer Alex Chitty

Jemima Goldsmith enjoyed a sunny day out with her new male boyfriend Alex Chitty in West London earlier this month.

The 48-year-old screenwriter cut a chic figure in a white shirt and matching rolled-up trousers as he strolled through the capital with Vice Executive Producer Alex.

After lunch together at the trendy River Cafe in Hammersmith, a source told the Daily Mail: ‘They certainly seemed very comfortable. And they didn’t mind being seen together at all.’

Alex, who is based in Los Angeles, kept it quiet in a navy blue polo top and brown shorts.

Jemima’s past relationships include romances with actor Hugh Grant, comedian Russell Brand and The Crown writer Peter Morgan.

She was previously married to the former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, whom she married when he was 42.

The producer later said: ‘It [marriage] is not a normal decision, 21 years old, with all the freedoms and privileges that we grew up with, to essentially give them up, to live in an extremely black and white culture and adopt a black and white way of life and doctrine with a man twice my age and a born-again Muslim.’

Neither Jemima nor Alex were available for comment.

In early 2021, it was previously revealed that Jemima was dating The Crown writer Peter Morgan just weeks after his split from Gillian Anderson.

Jemima’s relationship with Peter started less than four weeks after Gillian and Peter announced they had split up after four years together.

Peter and Jemima began a romance in which he spent time with her earlier that new year in a ‘social bubble’ at her home amid the Covid pandemic.

Reports about them already living together would be far off the mark, according to sources.

However, the couple, who have known each other for years, were already considered “serious” about each other.

“There’s a bit of a feeling that Jemima may have been holding a candle for Pete for a while, or at least keeping an eye on him,” an insider told the Mail On Sunday.

And Gillian – who received critical acclaim for her portrayal of Margaret Thatcher in the fourth series of The Crown – was reportedly “upset” at the way her former partner has moved on so quickly.

She was reportedly “baffled” at the new relationship, with friends saying “she certainly raised an eyebrow or two” at the news of the romance.

A friend of Gillian’s suggested to the Mail On Sunday that Jemima has been trying to strike up a romance with Peter for ‘a long time’.

A source close to the couple said: ‘They have been seeing each other happily since New Years.

“They are old friends and are now in what they call a legitimate support bubble.”

Jemima has two sons – Suleiman, 25, and 22-year-old Kasim – from her marriage to former cricketer Imran. The couple married in 1995, but divorced nine years later.

Since then, the daughter of the late tycoon James Goldsmith and socialite Lady Annabel Goldsmith has dated several high-profile men, including Hugh, Russell Brand and the late Shane Warne (ex of Liz Hurley).

There also appear to have been brief flirtations/friendships with comedian Jack Whitehall and former footballer Jamie Redknapp, performed at the Chiltern Firehouse restaurant in 2018 and 2019.

Jemima was associate editor of the political magazine The New Statesman and was European editor for the American magazine Vanity Fair and now runs a film production company.