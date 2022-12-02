They razed paradise and put in a metro stop: last drinks at a Sydney institution

“On our second night, Priscilla Presley was sitting in a booth eating a pizza late at night. It’s the ‘magic happens’ factor that happens in that location that you don’t get anywhere else.” They once had Cheap Trick jump onstage with a hard rock karaoke band to perform a set of their own songs. Just days ago Guns N’ Roses dropped by on tour, keyboardist Dizzy Reed posted on Instagram: “One last Jagermeister and one last pizza. Thank you for all the great memories and all the things I can’t remember.” As much as Frankie’s was a pit stop for visiting rock stars, the real value was a mainstay for local bands. Sydney rockers The Grand Union have played there regularly for the past seven years, including a final Thursday night performance. Guitarist Rohin Sharma said the bar became a second home. “It has done a lot for the development of Australian music. That cannot be emphasized enough. It’s been so important for so many emerging bands,” Sharma said. “It’s a consistent icon of Sydney music, and it’s a real shame it won’t be here.”

Sharma and McDonald both talk about Frankie’s as a place for “everyone and everyone”, where the corporate suits mingle with musicians, tourists, and even strippers, and the music is provided for free and for free. It may have attracted celebrities, but can never be seen as a “celebrity hangout”. “When they come to Frankie’s, they roll with the common man. It’s not about queuing for pictures,” says McDonald. Frankie’s also served as a reliable source of nighttime food in a city where it’s hard to come by. Credit:Edwina Pickels Frankie’s was many things to many Sydneysiders. It was an authentic rock and roll hub, late night pizza fix, pinball machine, standard after-party destination – and sometimes the location of the last resort. “There’s nowhere else to eat in the city but Frankie’s after 9pm,” an exasperated accountant complained at a public forum about Sydney’s nightlife earlier this year.

When the demolition was first announced, Liberal political adviser John Macgowan told the Herald: “Without Frankie’s, government employees have nowhere to go to connect with normal people, and parliament becomes even weirder and more incestuous.” The lockout laws imposed by Macquarie Street, just around the corner, hit Frankie’s hard. On the first night of the new regime, McDonald says he had to turn down one of his favorite bands, thrash metal act Slayer, who was traveling with the Soundwave festival. But it quickly became the norm. “Playing teacher was always an attrition,” he says. Jordan McDonald would like to reinvent Frankie’s elsewhere, but says it would require the right space and permit. Credit:Edwina Pickels COVID-19 lockdowns hurt even more, but Frankie’s bounced back fiercely and quickly – with live music resuming as soon as legally possible, a seated audience dancing in their seats. However, the subway station is an obstacle that this Sydney institution cannot overcome. McDonald would like to continue the Frankie’s legacy elsewhere, but he doesn’t currently know of a location that could do it justice. It needs the right space and a generous license; Frankie’s cave was a unicorn site. “I wouldn’t want anyone holding their breath,” he says.