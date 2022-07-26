‘They look almost human made.’ NOAA finds weird lines of holes in mid-Atlantic floor

Credit: NOAA



Scientists exploring a sunken mountain range in the mid-Atlantic have stumbled upon something they can’t explain: an organized series of holes in the bottom of the Atlantic.

The discovery was made on July 23, and photos show the dots forming nearly straight lines…or paths…or designs.

NOAA Ocean Exploration isn’t quite sure how to explain it yet.

“We have observed several of these sublinear series of holes in the sediment. These holes have been previously reported from the region, but their origin remains a mystery,” NOAA Ocean Exploration reported.

“Although they look almost man-made, the small piles of sediment around the holes make it look like they were excavated by … something.”

The July 23 dive reached a depth of 2.7 miles while visiting the summit of an underwater volcano north of the Azores. A remotely operated camera was used to securely record the discoveries.

NOAA posted photos showing the holes were found in what is otherwise a flat sandy surface.

Scientists invited the public to offer theories, but commentators have raised more questions, including some wondering if the holes were made by someone taking nuclear samples.

“Is that an object or animal watching? Does that line run in the same direction as the current?” asked Anthony Narehood.

“Water from underground wells?” Mike Weathersby posted.

“What about gas methane?” said Eduardo Pogorelsky.

The discovery was made as part of the Voyage to the Ridge 2022 expedition, which will explore and map the “poorly understood deepwater regions of the Charlie-Gibbs Fracture Zone, Mid-Atlantic Ridge and Azores Plateau.”

Stretching 10,000 miles from north to south, the Mid-Atlantic Ridge is considered “the longest mountain range in the world and one of the most prominent geological features on Earth,” NOAA Ocean Exploration says.

“Most of it is underwater, so much of it remains largely unexplored. With active tectonic spreading, the MAR is the site of frequent earthquakes,” NOAA reports.

“Hydrothermal vents can form where magma releases heat as it rises to the seafloor. These vents are known to support various chemosynthetic communities. However, little is known about life in these sites once the vents die out, or what life there is.” behind the vents, further away from the tear zone.”

