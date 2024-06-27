They could be twins! Nicole Kidman’s mini-me daughter Sunday Rose, 15, looks the spitting image of her mother as they both wear black dresses to the Balenciaga show at Paris Fashion Week.

Nicole Kidman and her eldest daughter, Sunday Rose, looked like twins when they attended the Balenciaga Haute Couture show on Wednesday during Paris Fashion Week.

The mother-daughter duo made a captivating arrival and showed off their impeccable fashion sense by coordinating their looks with stunning black dresses.

Nicole, 57, showed off her statuesque physique in a form-fitting black Balenciaga dress encrusted with sparkling beads.

She highlighted her 180cm figure with a pair of black high heels and hid her eyes behind rectangular Balenciaga sunglasses.

The Oscar winner blew kisses to the crowd of adoring fans outside, while 15-year-old Sunday Rose kept a fairly low profile.

The teen, who is Nicole’s eldest daughter with husband Keith Urban, wore a long-sleeved black velvet minidress that featured a high neckline and padded shoulders.

She paired her look with opaque tights, black heels and accessorized with a gorgeous leather clutch.

Like her mother, Sunday Rose also hid behind a pair of dark sunglasses.

Nicole also shares a daughter, Faith Margaret, 13, with her husband Keith.

The daughters made a rare red carpet appearance with their parents in April, when Nicole received an AFI Lifetime Achievement Award.

Last year, Nicole made a rare comment about her children when appearing in a television interview for her latest Paramount+ series Special Ops: Lioness.

She revealed her family plans in Australia while sitting down with her co-star Zoe Saldana while speaking to Studio 10 host Angela Bishop.

With a big smile as he talked about his daughters Sunday and Faith, he said they love visiting their relatives in Australia.

The two held hands as they entered the event surrounded by security.

Just family. Always family,” the Nine Perfect Strangers star told Angela, 55, when she was asked if she had anything “on the horizon” for a visit to Australia.

‘We come and go a lot. Sometimes it goes unnoticed, which is also always lovely.”

‘The girls love it too. So we’re always going back and forth. It’s a big part of our life to see my sister, all my nephews and my mom,’ she added.

Nicole also shares adopted children Bella, 31, and Connor, 29, with her ex Tom Cruise.

While Nicole and country singer Keith predominantly reside in Nashville, USA, with their children, the couple has their roots buried deep in their home country.

Nicole and country music star Keith met in 2005 at a G’Day USA gala in Los Angeles before announcing their engagement in May 2006.

The couple married the following month at the Cardinal Cerretti Chapel in the grounds of St Patrick’s College in Manly, Sydney.

A-list guests were in attendance, including Hugh Jackman and his now ex-wife Deborra-Lee Furness, along with Naomi Watts and director Baz Luhrmann.

The couple celebrated their 17th wedding anniversary in July and Nicole revealed the one relationship rule that helps them keep the romance alive.

‘We never text each other, can you believe it? We started that way. I was like, ‘If you want to contact me, call me,’ she told the Something To Talk About podcast on Sunday.

‘He wasn’t really a texter. I think he tried to text me a few times and I never responded. So it was like, this is pretty cute.

‘If you really want to contact me, you have to call me. Everyone else we text with. That’s just the one thing we don’t do.