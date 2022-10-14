‘They control the minds of the masses’ – Conor Benn takes aim at media with Instagram quote

Conor Benn has once again taken to social media to express his feelings after his positive drug test last week.

The 26-year-old was scheduled to fight Chris Eubank Jr on October 8, but the match was called off after he tested positive for the banned substance clomiphene.

Benn maintains his innocence, responding in an Instagram post earlier this week that read, “I hope the apology is as loud as the disrespect.”

On Friday morning, he posted a quote from Malcolm X.

It said: “The media is the most powerful entity on Earth.

“They have the power to make the innocent guilty and to make the guilty innocent, and that is power.

“Because they control the minds of the masses.”

Less than an hour after this post, the British Boxing Board of Control released a statement of its own.

The BBBofC statement confirmed that UKAD has now launched an investigation into Benn’s positive VADA test.

It read: “Following the decision of the British Boxing Board of Control Limited on October 4, 2022 to ban the match between Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn, which was scheduled for October 8, 2022, the Council is aware that it is It has been widely reported in the press that an ‘A’ sample provided by Mr. Benn to the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association tested positive for a banned substance.

“UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) has launched an investigation into Mr Benn and the Board of Directors is in contact with UKAD regarding that investigation.

“The council will release further details on this matter as and when necessary.”