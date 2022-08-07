These yoga poses and flows could be the perfect remedy for travel sickness

It’s such a shame that you’re in your mid-twenties or thirties and find yourself still getting travel sick.

Those of us living with motion sickness feel sick when our bodies can’t process the information sent through our eyes, ears, and body, leaving us feeling nauseous, clammy, and nauseous in the stomach.

But now an expert has revealed a number of different methods, including yoga exercises and breathing techniques that adults can “rebalance” when they feel unwell in the car.

Jennifer Harvey, co-owner of Oceanflow Yoga Studio in Newquay, told Cornwall to FEMAIL yoga can provide long- and short-term techniques for those who suffer from motion sickness, both in preparation for the trip and also when a wave of dizziness or nausea takes over.

Motion sickness can be just as real for adults as it is for children, with many affected. This happens to our body which cannot process information sent by our senses

She said: ‘We lose sight of the horizon and begin to feel off-centered and off-balance, even when we’re sitting or standing still in the vehicle.’

“When we are centered and know where we are in space, even when we are moving, the body no longer feels the need to protect ourselves from danger, and it becomes more relaxed and calm.”

Here she reveals the four techniques that can help manage and cure motion sickness…

BREATH THROUGH ALTERNATE NORSES

Speaking to FEMAIL, Jen explained, “Five minutes of alternate nostril breathing can help align the left and right sides of the brain to center you in the moment.

‘For this you have to sit comfortably and put your left hand on the left knee.

“Then bring your right hand up to your nose and exhale completely, then use the right thumb to close the right nostril.”

She continued: “Breathe in through the left nostril and then close the left nostril with your fingers.

Then open the right nostril and exhale through this side. Then inhale through the right nostril and close it before opening the left nostril and exhale through the left.”

“This is one cycle, which you should hold for a maximum of five minutes, and always complete the exercise by ending with an exhalation on the left side.

“This can be useful when traveling as it doesn’t require a lot of space.”

ADOPT A YOGA POSE

Jen advised choosing a routine of poses that keep you low to the ground to treat your motion sickness.

She pointed to exercises including low wide lizard lunges, squats, kid poses, and cat cows.

She said she had to practice these poses for about five to 10 minutes before opting for balance poses such as tree, eagle, and pigeon standing.

The yoga expert suggested, “Try taking each pose five deep breaths on each side and see how they can get you up and ready to go, while maintaining a sense of grounding.”

“Other currents that may be helpful to follow are Earth Salutations and Moon Salutations, both of which are calming and grounding.

“These flows are great because they connect you to your breath as you move, another way to help you stay centered.”

FOCUS ON A SPECIFIC OBJECT

Jen revealed that visualization techniques are “brilliant for keeping you centered and grounded.”

She explained that focusing on one object can be as you inhale slowly for a count of four and exhale for a count of six.

Jen added, “They can be very helpful if you suddenly get warm, as breathing through the mouth over the tongue can be very soothing as it cools the system down like a peppermint tea.”

She recommended listening to guided relaxation exercises, especially those that target the body, as it can help relieve the symptoms of motion sickness while resetting the body.

STRETCH OUT AFTER THE TRIP

Unfortunately, once the journey is over, the nauseating sensations linger.

Jen explained that poses that stretch the hips, legs, and spine can feel great for the body after a long journey and help you feel much more connected to your body.

She said a combination of dove, camel, seated forward folds and ending with a few minutes on your back or legs against the wall would alleviate the disease.

The yoga expert suggested that this would work because the stretches improve blood circulation, meaning more oxygen is circulated throughout your body, which in turn refreshes and rejuvenates the body.