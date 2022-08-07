These yoga poses and flows could be the perfect remedy for travel sickness
It’s such a shame that you’re in your mid-twenties or thirties and find yourself still getting travel sick.
Those of us living with motion sickness feel sick when our bodies can’t process the information sent through our eyes, ears, and body, leaving us feeling nauseous, clammy, and nauseous in the stomach.
But now an expert has revealed a number of different methods, including yoga exercises and breathing techniques that adults can “rebalance” when they feel unwell in the car.
Jennifer Harvey, co-owner of Oceanflow Yoga Studio in Newquay, told Cornwall to FEMAIL yoga can provide long- and short-term techniques for those who suffer from motion sickness, both in preparation for the trip and also when a wave of dizziness or nausea takes over.
Motion sickness can be just as real for adults as it is for children, with many affected. This happens to our body which cannot process information sent by our senses
She said: ‘We lose sight of the horizon and begin to feel off-centered and off-balance, even when we’re sitting or standing still in the vehicle.’
“When we are centered and know where we are in space, even when we are moving, the body no longer feels the need to protect ourselves from danger, and it becomes more relaxed and calm.”
Here she reveals the four techniques that can help manage and cure motion sickness…
BREATH THROUGH ALTERNATE NORSES
Speaking to FEMAIL, Jen explained, “Five minutes of alternate nostril breathing can help align the left and right sides of the brain to center you in the moment.
‘For this you have to sit comfortably and put your left hand on the left knee.
“Then bring your right hand up to your nose and exhale completely, then use the right thumb to close the right nostril.”
She continued: “Breathe in through the left nostril and then close the left nostril with your fingers.
Then open the right nostril and exhale through this side. Then inhale through the right nostril and close it before opening the left nostril and exhale through the left.”
“This is one cycle, which you should hold for a maximum of five minutes, and always complete the exercise by ending with an exhalation on the left side.
“This can be useful when traveling as it doesn’t require a lot of space.”
ADOPT A YOGA POSE
Jen advised choosing a routine of poses that keep you low to the ground to treat your motion sickness.
She pointed to exercises including low wide lizard lunges, squats, kid poses, and cat cows.
She said she had to practice these poses for about five to 10 minutes before opting for balance poses such as tree, eagle, and pigeon standing.
The yoga expert suggested, “Try taking each pose five deep breaths on each side and see how they can get you up and ready to go, while maintaining a sense of grounding.”
“Other currents that may be helpful to follow are Earth Salutations and Moon Salutations, both of which are calming and grounding.
“These flows are great because they connect you to your breath as you move, another way to help you stay centered.”
FOCUS ON A SPECIFIC OBJECT
Jen revealed that visualization techniques are “brilliant for keeping you centered and grounded.”
She explained that focusing on one object can be as you inhale slowly for a count of four and exhale for a count of six.
Jen added, “They can be very helpful if you suddenly get warm, as breathing through the mouth over the tongue can be very soothing as it cools the system down like a peppermint tea.”
She recommended listening to guided relaxation exercises, especially those that target the body, as it can help relieve the symptoms of motion sickness while resetting the body.
STRETCH OUT AFTER THE TRIP
Unfortunately, once the journey is over, the nauseating sensations linger.
Jen explained that poses that stretch the hips, legs, and spine can feel great for the body after a long journey and help you feel much more connected to your body.
She said a combination of dove, camel, seated forward folds and ending with a few minutes on your back or legs against the wall would alleviate the disease.
The yoga expert suggested that this would work because the stretches improve blood circulation, meaning more oxygen is circulated throughout your body, which in turn refreshes and rejuvenates the body.
FIVE POWERFUL YOGA POSES FOR TRAVEL SICKNESS
Hero Pose
Hero Pose can calm nausea and re-center the body. The kneeling position helps you to become more grounded and stable
Hero Pose is a kneeling pose in modern yoga and an exercise to calm and re-center nausea.
It requires you to be in a kneeling position with your feet next to your hips and your hands on your thighs.
Props such as pillows or blocks can be used under the hips to protect the knees and the pose can also be taken on your back to feel more grounded.
Jen explained that this is a pose for which you should have an empty stomach because of its strong downward effect on the digestive system.
Seated Spine
Seated spinal twist helps more energy flow and balance the body by sending more oxygenated blood to the lower half of the body
This pose gently compresses the lower abs while opening the lungs in the upper body.
To get into this pose, you need to start in a sitting position and cross your right knee over your left knee, bringing your feet past your hips.
Then lift your right knee to place the soul as your right foot on the mat outside your left knee and place your right hand on the floor outside your right knee for support.
Bring your left hand to the ceiling and bring your left elbow to the outside of your right knee and turn your head to the right to look past your right shoulder.
She said, “It leads to a diagonal shift of the stomach’s energy line, which can help energy flow more balanced once it’s released and send more oxygenated blood to the lower half of the body.”
Also essential for proper digestion, letting go of this twist can help realign everything.
Eagle
Eagle is a criss-cross movement that helps the brain re-center itself and focus the eyes
This popular criss-cross yoga move requires the person to stand on one leg while wrapping the other around it and doing the same with the arms in front of the body.
Jen explains, ‘This intersection works with the brain to help you re-center and standing on one leg will challenge your balance, so focusing your gaze is crucial to staying upright.
“If you can learn to maintain balance and gaze for long periods of time, you’ll find that when you’re in the midst of motion sickness symptoms, you can concentrate better and breathe slowly through the waves until they pass.”
Lunge Lunge
Lizard lunge can be used before or after travel as a way to stretch the multiple aspects of the hip joint and to provide grounding properties
Lizard lunge requires you to move your body into a plank stance, then bring one foot to the same hand, place your shin behind your upper arm and look forward.
The wider lunge allows you to take this pose as close to the ground as you want. It can be very helpful to use blocks under each hand or forearm to feel more supported while holding the pose and breathing.
The pose can be used before or after traveling as a great way to stretch the multiple aspects of the hip joint, which can feel tight after long seated trips, as well as its amazing grounding properties.
Legs up wall
Legs against the wall is the ultimate relaxation pose as it reverses blood flow in the legs so you feel more refreshed
The ultimate relaxation pose.
This old favorite, as it says on the tin, completely calms the nervous system to prepare or calm us during a day of travel.
Jen explains: ‘It gently reverses blood flow in the legs so you feel more refreshed and with the spine supported on the floor or a support pillow, your back and neck muscles can begin to loosen up from any travel strain.
“When you have some time to play with, put on an eye pillow with your favorite essential oils and listen to a guided relaxation to switch off completely.”