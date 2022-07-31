These ten tips can help you reduce food waste to save money amid the UK cost-of-living crisis 

The rising cost of bills puts many in a dangerous position, both financially and mentally, but reducing food waste in your home can save costs during the weekly food store.

Dane Barnard, the executive chef at Humble Grape in London, shared his top ten tips that can help you reduce food waste to save money during the cost of living crisis.

This includes saving seasoning stems to make sauces, saving chicken skins for roasting and grinding into powder for salt, and using leftover fruit to make a chutney.

It comes after rising energy costs and rising food prices have hit almost every part of UK households’ finances in recent months.

Grocery prices are rising fastest in 13 years, with prices for dog food, savory snacks and fresh meat taking particularly steep hikes — but there are plenty of ways to save on your store by getting the most out of your grocery store.

Here FEMAIL shares Dane’s top ten tips…

1. Dehydrate Fruits That Start Going Bad

Any vegetables or fruits that start to spoil, cut them into small pieces and place them on a baking tray and place them in the oven at 40 degrees until all the moisture is gone.

You can use the dehydrated fruit as a garnish in cocktails, or you can grind them into a powder and use them as a powder garnish to brighten up foods, or mix them with salt to create a different, new seasoning.

2. Save vegetable peels and garnishes.

Roughly chop these and mix them together with chickpea flour, herbs and salt to form a vegetable fritter.

This mix keeps well and is a super quick and easy way to make a delicious snack or side dish.

3. Save spice stems to make sauces

When using spices, keep the stems, use them when making sauces to add freshness and color. These work well in salad dressings, pesto, and marinades.

4. Keep meat fat to make oil

When cooking meats that contain a lot of excess fat that you would normally trim and discard, save the fat and place in a saucepan over very low heat until the fat has melted.

Put this in an old oil bottle and use it in cooking, it gives extra flavor to even the simplest dishes, try frying an egg with it.

5. Save chicken skins to make salt

If you are cooking chicken breasts and you don’t need the chicken skins, don’t throw them away, place them on a baking tray lined with parchment paper and bake in the oven until golden brown and crispy.

This can then be used to add texture to a dish or be reground into powder and mixed with salt to make chicken-flavored salt that works well when cooking roast potatoes (or just about anything).

6. Save Meat Bones For Broth

If you are cooking meat or fish with bones, save the bones and roast them in the oven.

Then place them in a saucepan and cover with water and any leftover vegetables or garnishes, this will create a stock that will give your sauces that much more flavor. This can be frozen.

If you’re making stock with fish bones, let it simmer for about 45 minutes, if you’re using meat bones, it can simmer for between 3-10 hours.

7. Save cauliflower leaves and broccoli stems to make a kimchi. to make

Cauliflower leaf stems, broccoli stems, the outer cabbage leaves, these can all be stored and turned into a kimchi.

Make sure to wash the leaves, then roughly the leaves and stems. Put them in a pot or container, mix with some herbs, vinegar and water and cover. Let it stand at room temperature for about a week and then it should start to ferment.

You can then start tucking in, for a stronger taste leave it at room temperature longer, once you are happy with the taste put it in the fridge to store.

8. Store Pumpkin and Pumpkin Seeds

When cooking with squashes and squash, make sure to save the seeds. Run them under water to clean all the strands, then place them on a tray with some salt.

Bake in the oven for about 10 minutes until golden brown and crispy. These can be eaten as a snack or used as a garnish. You can add all kinds of herbs to this for extra taste, it is a very healthy snack and gives texture to any dish.

9. Cook the whole fish

When cooking with fish, make sure to use the whole fish. Some of the best parts of the fish are the cheeks, they are easy to remove if you don’t cook the fish whole.

The skin of the fish can therefore be used if you plan to throw it away. Remove and place in boiling water for two minutes.

Remove the skin and scrape off the fat, dehydrate the skin and place in a pan with oil.

These will swell and double in size (they will resemble prawn crackers) these can be used as a snack or appetizer or reused for garnish and texture.

10. Use any leftover fruit to make a chutney

Just chop them coarsely and add them to a pan with tomatoes, sugar and vinegar and let them reduce until everything is broken, then you can keep them in a jar in the fridge and use with cheese.