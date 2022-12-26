These states are raising their minimum wages in 2023

(NEXSTAR) – Amid inflation and no change at the federal level, several states will raise their minimum wages in 2023.

The federal minimum wage in the US is $7.25a rate that has not changed since 2009. As of fall 2022, 15 states have minimum wage rates that equal the federal minimum wage, under 16 last year.

In the new year, 27 states will see an increase in their minimum wage. Most will take effect on January 1, but others will have to wait until later in 2023.

California it will have the higher minimum wage rate of $15.50, up from $15 it set in 2022. Only Washington, DC has a higher minimum wage of $16.10. DC’s wage will rise again in July 2023 in proportion to the rise in the Consumer Price Index, according to its Department of Employment Services.

Oregon and Nevada will not see their minimum wages increase until July 2023. So, oregon rate will rise from the current $13.50 to a number yet to be determined based on the Consumer Price Index, a figure released by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics in Snowfallthe minimum wage will increase to $10.25 for employers that provide qualified health benefits and $11.25 for those that do not.

Two states, Connecticut and Massachusetts, will comply with scheduled incremental increases to bring the minimum wage to $15. Six more states take another step toward reaching that milestone in 2023:

New Jersey by 2024

Delaware, Illinois, Maryland (for large employers), and Rhode Island by 2025

Florida and Maryland (for small employers) by 2026

Florida’s incremental minimum wage increase will go into effect at the end of September.

Below is an interactive map showing where minimum wages will (and won’t) change in 2023:

Even though more than half of the US is preparing for a minimum wage increase in the new year, the minimum wage in 20 states remains the same as the federal rate of $7.25 an hour.

In the five states that have not adopted a minimum wage (Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina, and Tennessee) the federal minimum wage is used.

The following interactive map shows what each state’s minimum wage will be after their increases in 2023:

These states are raising their minimum wages by at least $1 by 2023:

Arizona ($12.80 to $13.85)

Colorado ($12.56 to $13.65)

Connecticut ($14 to $15)

Delaware ($10.50 to $11.75)

Florida ($10 to $12)

Illinois ($12 to $13)

Maine ($12.75 to $13.80)

Nebraska ($9 to $10.50)

New Jersey ($13 to $14)

New York ($13.20 to $14.20)

Virginia ($11 to $12)

Other states raising their minimum wages include Alaska, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Ohio, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Vermont, and Washington.