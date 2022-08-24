These noise-reducing earbuds are just $26, and a portion will be donated to charity

Studying requires sustained focus, which is why students prefer the silence of a library or the solitude of an empty gym at 5 a.m. to retain information or develop muscle memory. Unfortunately, we don’t always have access to a quiet, uninterrupted practice session, but sturdy earplugs can help you drown out the noise.

One such pair is the Flux 7 TWS, a pair of noise-reducing earbuds that can help you focus on the task at hand. And if you buy these Bluetooth earbuds for $25.99 at our Back to Education event, $0.50 of the proceeds will help other students in need.

These earbuds are mainly designed for physical activity. They are small and lightweight, making them easy to pack. They also have an IPX4 waterproof derating so you can wear them to the gym or in the rain without fear of damage.

While the Flux 7 TWS is specifically designed for sports, that doesn’t mean you can’t take advantage of the features in the den. These earbuds automatically pair with your phone when you open the case and turn off when you return them. Speaking of which, the case has a 2000 mAh battery that can be used as a power bank for your phone in no time.

During our Back to Education promotion, which ends August 24, you can purchase the Flux 7 TWS Bluetooth Earbuds for $25.99 or 74% off. You’ll receive an email after purchase to vote for a school or charity you’d like to donate to, and the winner will be announced once this event ends.

Flux 7 TWS Earbuds with Wireless Charging Case and Power Bank – $25.99

