These great iPad stands will allow you to do it all hands-free

Nothing beats the convenience of using your iPad hands-free. Whether you’re in the kitchen, streaming a movie or working at your desk, a kickstand becomes an essential tablet accessory.
Of course, those who use their iPad for work may also want to pair the iPad with a keyboard (here are some of the best).
An iPad stand helps your posture and viewing comfort, or makes typing or using a stylus much easier.
We’ve rounded up some of the best iPad stands for every budget, from lightweight and portable to customizable to ones that just look great.
Some are simple, some are stylish or super bendable, some have a series of useful ports, and some look like a stuffed animal.
Lamicall – Most Compatible iPad Stand
Advantages
-
Works with all iPads
-
Affordable
cons
-
Not a full 360 degree rotation
The Lamicall Tablet Stand is an adjustable iPad holder that rotates 270 degrees to adjust the angle you want, making it ideal for desk or kitchen table use. It comes with rubber pads on the hooks to prevent the screen from getting scratched as well.
It works with any tablet (or even phone) from 4 inches to 13 inches.
Twelve South Compass Pro – Most Stylish iPad Stand
Advantages
-
Extremely stylish
-
Foldable
-
Portable
If you’re looking for a stylish folding stand to hold your iPad up while you work, Twelve South’s got you covered with the donkey-like Compass Pro.
We like the way it folds up into a small package (and comes with a travel pouch), and can be quickly unfolded and placed on any flat surface.
It’s ideal for mobile workers who want to put an iPad in a coffee shop, and designers will love its artistic credentials.
You can also unfold one side to turn an iPad on its side.
AmazonBasics – Best Budget iPad Stand
You can’t really go wrong with AmazonBasics – Amazon’s line of cheap and cheerful gadgets we all need.
The adjustable tablet stand fits all iPads under 11 inches (and, of course, Kindle Fire tablets and e-readers). The backrest can be rotated to any angle you want – plus it’s foldable, making it ultra-portable and easy to store.
It may not be the prettiest to look at, but it’s a quick and cheap solution to support your iPad.
Elago Magnetic Stand for iPads – Best Apple-like iPad Stand
Advantages
-
Turns an iPad into an iMac
-
Adjustable
If you want a stand that’s as close to the Apple aesthetic as possible, you can’t get any closer than Elago’s new Premium stand.
The minimal aluminum stand is designed to mirror the 24-inch iMac – and you’d be hard-pressed to tell them apart other than size. The stand holds all iPad sizes with magnets, so it’s recommended to use with a case, as none of Apple’s iPads support MagSafe.
Like the iMac stand, Elago’s stand has a hole to run a cable through. The stand also allows for tilt adjustment so you can get the best viewing angle. And the iPad can be rotated freely from portrait to landscape positions. Here’s a video to see how that works.
The Elago magnetic stand for iPads is available in grey, blue, pink and silver.
UGreen Tablet Stand – For iPad sizes 4 inches and larger
cons
-
Does not elevate the iPad screen
This universal stand from UGreen works on a wide variety of devices (including Nintendo Switch!) from screen sizes as small as 4 inches – and comes in white or black.
The stand folds up so you can take it with you to work or for commuting. In addition, the hinge bends up to 100 degrees.
Satechi Aluminum Stand and Hub for iPad Pro – Best Aluminum iPad Stand
Advantages
-
Includes USB and HDMI ports and SD card reader
The Satechi Aluminum Stand & Hub for iPad Pro is more than just a part to take your tablet to a more comfortable and ergonomic level.
Smartly, it’s also a hub with six convenient ports, including: HDMI for adding an external display (4K to 60 Hz); a USB-C port for pass-through iPad charging (60W); USB A; 3.5mm audio jack; and both SD and microSD card readers.
Beautifully built, weighs 280g and folds for portability. It connects to the iPad Pro with the built-in USB-C cable. Note that it’s USB-C rather than Lightning, so it will only work with the iPad Pro (or some Windows tablets if you’re so inclined).
Lululook Magnetic iPad Stand
The Lululook Magnetic iPad Stand (Urban Series) is a beautiful floating adjustable aluminum stand for iPad Pro 12.9 inch (3ed/4e/5e gen), iPad 11 inch (1st/2nd/3ed) and iPad Air (4e gene).
A strong built-in magnet automatically aligns and holds iPad securely in place, and 360-degree swivel rotation offers portrait and landscape viewing. The support arm makes tilting easy for multiple viewing angles.
It is available in Space Gray and Silver.
Lululook also has one Magnetic stand for iPad Mini.
Flippy iPad Tablet Pillow Stand
If you’re looking for a stand for when you’re lounging on the couch or in bed, this pillow stand is worth checking out.
A handy feature is that you can adjust the viewing angle by resting the device on a separate edge of the pillow stand, as each side is tilted to a different degree.
This works with multiple devices and the outer fabric can be easily cleaned with a damp cloth.
Twelve South ParcSlope – Best iPad stand for use with Apple Pencil
Advantages
-
Stylish
-
Great for use with pencil
cons
-
Does not elevate the iPad screen
The minimalist matte black ParcSlop from Twelve South is a stand for both MacBook and iPad.
Place your iPad on the stand and you’ll get an 18-degree angle that’s ideal for sketching with a stylus or typing.
It doesn’t offer you extra height, but it is super stable to work on.
Tyrone Gooseneck Tablet Holder – Best Flexible iPad Stand
cons
-
Requires table trim for mounting
Flexible yet sturdy, this gooseneck iPad stand is best suited for passive viewing or video calls where you don’t need to use the touchscreen controls as often.
It has a firm grip on the table and tablet and can be bent to almost any angle you want.
Belkin – Best iPad Stand for Presentations
Advantages
-
Interactive whiteboard app
If you stand in front of many people and give a presentation, this iPad stand is a good choice.
The Belkin Portable Tablet Podium Stand is sturdy and features an adjustable platform to position your iPad exactly where you can see it. It comes with a built-in cable management system, and you can use the Apple HD Adapter to connect your iPad to a projector or display. The stand comes with an app called Stage (available for iOS and Android) that acts as an interactive whiteboard and document camera.
We think it’s a great booth for teachers and others who attend regularly.
In Australia, it’s available direct from Belkin for AU$129.95.