These great iPad stands will allow you to do it all hands-free

Nothing beats the convenience of using your iPad hands-free. Whether you’re in the kitchen, streaming a movie or working at your desk, a kickstand becomes an essential tablet accessory.

Of course, those who use their iPad for work may also want to pair the iPad with a keyboard (here are some of the best).

An iPad stand helps your posture and viewing comfort, or makes typing or using a stylus much easier.

We’ve rounded up some of the best iPad stands for every budget, from lightweight and portable to customizable to ones that just look great.

Some are simple, some are stylish or super bendable, some have a series of useful ports, and some look like a stuffed animal.

