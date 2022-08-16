These bizarre bedroom designs are anything but restful

Advertisement

For most people, their bedroom provides a peaceful solace where they can dream away to a good night’s sleep. But this bizarre design fail, shared by internet users around the world, is sure to give you nightmares. The hilarious online gallery, collected by BoredPanda from the Facebook group “beds with menacing auras,” features some strange interior design decisions — from a wall covered in eyeballs to a bed shaped like a church altar. Some of the strangest examples include a bed shaped like a giant pair of feet and a room decorated with an array of very creepy porcelain dolls. Here, Femail reveals the quirky bedroom designs that are sure to give you a terrible night’s sleep.

Toe curls! Shared by a Russian social media user, this giant foot-themed bed made internet users cringe.

Shell shocked! Located in a hotel in St, Pocatello, USA, this giant sea-themed bed left internet users stunned.

Bed, bath and beyond! This bed, in an unknown location, was built over a bathtub to save space in a small flat.

Oh God! Located in Bristol, this bed was made of wood with steps on either side to resemble a church altar.

Hit the stones! This rock-hard bed, in an unknown location, guarantees a terrible night’s sleep.

Someone is watching me! A mind-boggling bedroom, located in the US, was crammed with antique porcelain dolls.

chilling! A bizarre bedroom in the US was covered with white curtains, a fluffy rug and matching bed edges.

Located in the US, this drab and dreary bedroom was supposed to look rustic, but looked a little menacing instead.

That’s a firm mattress! One bed, located in Johannesburg, was made entirely of marble tiles.

No frills! One bed was decorated with an intricately detailed pink silk bedspread with matching pillowcases.

Fall into a deep sleep! Located in the US, this bed had bedding covered in images of snakes.

Save space! This flat, in London, has left internet users all over the world baffled with its strange design.

Located in a hotel in San Luis Obispo, USA, this bedroom had stone walls and a bright yellow floor.

That’s an eye! This eerie bedroom was decorated with a series of giant eyeballs on the walls while a ghost stood in the corner.