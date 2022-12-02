Saturday, December 3, 2022
Tech

These are the most likely file types to contain malware

by Jacky
For the first time in three years, Microsoft Office files are no longer the most common file type for malware distribution. That’s according to the latest Threat Insights Report from HP Wolf Security (opens in new tab) for Q3 2022.

Analyzing data from “millions of endpoints” that run its cybersecurity solution, HP concluded that archive files (for example, .ZIP and .RAR files) have surpassed Office files and have become the most common way to distribute malware.

