These are the most dangerous types of creative software you can search for

Content creators are putting themselves at risk when searching for and downloading creative software, new research finds.

A report of Surf shark has studied Google search results in conjunction with the University of Maryland to determine which software is – in his words – “most dangerous to search for online.”

According to the report (opens in new tab)from Avid audio editor tools proved to be the most dangerous – 64.4% of search engine results contained potentially harmful malware. This was followed by Adobe Substance 3D Painter, UI design tool Sketch, and Substance 3D Stager.

The most dangerous game

To identify the riskiest creative software for users to download, the VPN provider Googled the most rated tools and added “download” and “torrent” as qualifiers to generate the list.

The company then ran all URLs from the first five pages through a malware detector. The percentages reflect any web address marked as medium risk or higher.

Of the top ten creative software packages marked as “most dangerous”, the Adobe suite dominates – perhaps unsurprisingly given that the company has become the go-to for content creators with its range of video editing software, graphic design tools, DTP software and photo editors.

In addition to Adobe products, popular digital art tool CorelDRAW and Maxon Cinema 4D also appear on the list.

Surfshark also ran the search in other categories, including small business software , social media marketing tools crypto wallets and browsers .

“Expensive software and user licenses have led to a high demand for torrent software, making it the perfect opportunity for hackers to strike and place malware in seemingly normal links. On average, about 1 in 3 search results for software contains potential malware.

But how can users stay protected? The answer is simple: by downloading and paying for them, through the official site.