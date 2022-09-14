These are the first non-NFT “digital collectibles” for PlayStation Stars

Image: Sony

On the stand, even on Tuesday, Sony gave us an inside look at some of the first “digital collectibles” that will be available as a reward for its PlayStation Stars Loyalty Program. The items — which Sony insists are not NFTs or based on the blockchain — are actually small virtual statues of devices like the PlayStation 3 and the PocketStation PDA/handheld gaming device, as well as characters from games like Ape Escape 2 and Sony. -mascots like Polygon man.

When Sony announced the PlayStation Stars program earlier this summer, it said members can earn points in addition to digital collectibles. It’s not entirely clear yet what the dots will do, but the company has hinted that you might be able to buy some PlayStation Store products or even wallet money that can be used towards the purchase of a game. To get points and collectibles, PlayStation Stars lets you participate in campaigns, such as participating in tournaments or even playing a game just once a month. Another campaign mentioned on the PlayStation site mentions that you earn one by being the first person to hold a particular platinum trophy in your time zone.

Sony starts PlayStation Stars with a touch of nostalgia

According to a blog post from tuesday, one of the first campaigns will be called ‘Hit Play/1994’, which will ‘launch games that match number-based clues’. That’s pretty much all Sony has said about the event at this point, noting that more details will come later and that by entering you can win digital collectibles.

Sony says the program will launch in “some regions in Asia” in late September before coming to the US and Europe in “the weeks that follow.” The program won’t be available on actual PlayStations initially – it’s being rolled out via the PlayStation app for Android and iOS.