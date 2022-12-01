These are the eight best Christmas pajamas sets for adults and kids to maximise holiday vibes

<!–
<!–
<!– <!–
<!–
<!–
<!–
SHOPPING: Products featured in this Mail Best article have been independently selected by our shopping writers. If you make a purchase through links on this page, DailyMail.com earns an affiliate commission.
Holidays are a time for family bonding. And if you want to spice up the time you spend together and take fun holiday photos with your loved ones, you might want to check out matching pajamas.
From subtly festive with stripes to huge ‘Merry Christmas’ slogans, pajamas come in sizes from newborn to XL. or larger adult males so you can choose a matching item for each family member.
Starting at $9.99 for a kids two-piece and going up to about $20, you can outfit the whole family in something super cozy and have money left over from $100.
The fairisle knit means you can wear these all winter long and get more value per wear.
We looked for comfortable styles in soft material, because you don’t want to sacrifice the feel-good factor for a festive print.
Here are our best pajama picks Amazon.
Made from super soft and ultra comfortable fabric and with an easy pull-on design, these holiday pajamas will keep you snug all night long.
An elastic waistband on the pants helps you stay relaxed
Keep it simple with festive stripes. These are great for older kids who may be shy about matching the family in a bolder festive print.
These are super affordable and the nice thing about this set is that it also comes with a matching dog bandana.
Burt’s Bees is known for their soft, high-quality cotton, so you get extreme comfort with this set.
For adults, the burgundy top is super versatile and can be worn on its own as normal clothing or with shorts in warmer weather.
It’s the most Christmassy time of the year and now you can express that through what you wear.
The pants of this set in classic tartan can be reused all year round, so this isn’t just a one-off for Christmas.
This is an economical option, especially if you have a large family.
Despite the affordable price, the material is soft and cozy and ideal for lounging and sleeping.
An elasticated waist and striped leg cuffs add extra comfort when you wear these to move around the house.
With long sleeves and long trousers, these are perfect for cozy winter nights at home.
The big Merry Christmas slogan looks great on family selfies.
For extra warmth and cosiness, nothing beats the comfort of a onesie. It even has a hood for extra warmth.
With candy canes, stockings and snowflakes, this onesie will bring joy to you and your loved ones.
Constantly selling the idea of private, secure local storage, Eufy Security has been caught misleading…
Conventional digital computers, by prioritizing reliability, have missed out, said Turing Award winner Geoffrey Hinton,…
Your Chinese sign or animal is determined by the year of your birthday. The only…
One of the best things about traveling is the sense of excitement it offers. You…
Surrounded by deer and antelopes, Ghevar Ram caressed an injured fawn at a rescue centre…
Cooking with oil is an everyday part of life, but not all oils are created…