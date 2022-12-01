Home These are the eight best Christmas pajamas sets for adults and kids to maximise holiday vibes
Categories: US

These are the eight best Christmas pajamas sets for adults and kids to maximise holiday vibes

It’s the season for matching pajamas! Get in the holiday spirit with a set of matching nightwear for the whole family – here’s our guide to the most festive (and affordable) sets

By Zoe Griffin for Dailymail.com

published: 20:12, Dec 1, 2022 | Updated: 20:12, Dec 1, 2022

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

SHOPPING: Products featured in this Mail Best article have been independently selected by our shopping writers. If you make a purchase through links on this page, DailyMail.com earns an affiliate commission.

Holidays are a time for family bonding. And if you want to spice up the time you spend together and take fun holiday photos with your loved ones, you might want to check out matching pajamas.

From subtly festive with stripes to huge ‘Merry Christmas’ slogans, pajamas come in sizes from newborn to XL. or larger adult males so you can choose a matching item for each family member.

Starting at $9.99 for a kids two-piece and going up to about $20, you can outfit the whole family in something super cozy and have money left over from $100.

The fairisle knit means you can wear these all winter long and get more value per wear.

Store

We looked for comfortable styles in soft material, because you don’t want to sacrifice the feel-good factor for a festive print.

Here are our best pajama picks Amazon.

Made from super soft and ultra comfortable fabric and with an easy pull-on design, these holiday pajamas will keep you snug all night long.

An elastic waistband on the pants helps you stay relaxed

Store

Related Post
  1. Showing your roots used to be a no-no. Now stars are paying a fortune to have them painted on

    Showing your roots used to be a no-no. Now stars are paying a fortune to…

  2. Cara Delevingne believes that Planet Sex documentary was a life-changing experience.

    'I thought about ending my life': Cara Delevingne says making Planet Sex documentary changed her…

  3. The best early Black Friday tech deals 2022 include deals on Samsung, Razer Gaming, Beats and more

    The best early Black Friday tech deals 2022 include deals on Samsung, Razer Gaming, Beats…

Keep it simple with festive stripes. These are great for older kids who may be shy about matching the family in a bolder festive print.

These are super affordable and the nice thing about this set is that it also comes with a matching dog bandana.

Store

Burt’s Bees is known for their soft, high-quality cotton, so you get extreme comfort with this set.

For adults, the burgundy top is super versatile and can be worn on its own as normal clothing or with shorts in warmer weather.

Store

It’s the most Christmassy time of the year and now you can express that through what you wear.

The pants of this set in classic tartan can be reused all year round, so this isn’t just a one-off for Christmas.

Store

This is an economical option, especially if you have a large family.

Despite the affordable price, the material is soft and cozy and ideal for lounging and sleeping.

An elasticated waist and striped leg cuffs add extra comfort when you wear these to move around the house.

Store

With long sleeves and long trousers, these are perfect for cozy winter nights at home.

The big Merry Christmas slogan looks great on family selfies.

Store

For extra warmth and cosiness, nothing beats the comfort of a onesie. It even has a hood for extra warmth.

With candy canes, stockings and snowflakes, this onesie will bring joy to you and your loved ones.

Store

Jacky

Share
Published by
Jacky
Tags: adultsChristmasdaily mailfemailholidaykidsMail Dear USAmatchingmaximizepajamasetsvibes
16 hours ago

Recent Posts

Eufy security cameras transmit data to cloud without consent. This is not the worst part.

Constantly selling the idea of private, secure local storage, Eufy Security has been caught misleading…

6 mins ago

We will see a completely new type of computer, says AI pioneer Geoff Hinton

Conventional digital computers, by prioritizing reliability, have missed out, said Turing Award winner Geoffrey Hinton,…

7 mins ago

In 2023, get ready for the Year of the Yin Water Rabbit!

Your Chinese sign or animal is determined by the year of your birthday. The only…

8 mins ago

7 of the Best Custom Hat Ideas for Your Next Travel Adventure!

One of the best things about traveling is the sense of excitement it offers. You…

8 mins ago

India’s Bishnoi community is the original eco-warriors

Surrounded by deer and antelopes, Ghevar Ram caressed an injured fawn at a rescue centre…

8 mins ago

All you need to know about these 4 healthy cooking oils

Cooking with oil is an everyday part of life, but not all oils are created…

8 mins ago