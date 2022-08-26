These are 20 fashion and beauty brands people struggle to pronounce – and this is how you say them

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

They populate the high streets of Britain, but many of us still don’t know how to pronounce some of the biggest fashion and beauty brands.

Fashion Month is upon us as four of the major fashion capitals of New York, London, Milan and Paris, are preparing to welcome editors, stylists and influencers in September.

Whether you’re attending yourself, creating fashion content on social media, or simply admiring the creativity of designers online, it’s probably helpful to stay on top of the proper pronunciation of your favorite brands.

Hermès, Dior, Moschino and Gucci were all brands that people struggled to get their tongue around

French luxury fashion house Louis Vuitton took second place in the ranking with 7,080 searches by statements per month (File image)

With this in mind, UK-based online language learning platform Preply has created the ultimate fashion and beauty pronunciation guide to help onlookers correctly pronounce the industry’s toughest names.

Pre-analyzed Google Search data for more than 300 of the most popular and valuable fashion and beauty brands to reveal which names onlookers were looking for guidance online.

Hermès is the most mispronounced fashion brand with 8100 people searching every month for ‘how do you pronounce Hermès’ or ‘how do you say Hermès’.

The name of this brand can be difficult if you don’t speak the native language, but Preply can reveal that it is correctly pronounced as ‘EHR-mez’.

Beauty brands L’Occitane, Cerave and Schwarzkopf as well as La Roche-Posay have confused Brits too

Another French luxury fashion house, Louis Vuitton, took second place in the ranking with 7,080 searches on statements per month. The brand is correctly pronounced ‘lou-ee VWEE-tah-n’.

Number three on the list is assigned to Versace with 5,120 searches. Founded by Gianni Versace in 1978, the pinnacle of Italian luxury is currently creatively led by his sister, Donatella.

The designer and businesswoman even named people who mispronounce in this iconic video. It’s not “ver-sah-chee,” it’s “Ver-sah-CHEH.”

It’s not just fashion brands that are hard to pronounce; the survey also reveals the top ten beauty brands that silence people.

Each month 1,810 people search for the right articulation of L’Occitane, which ranks the French luxury retailer of beauty and home products in the top spot.

If you’ve ever wondered how to pronounce the Provence-inspired brand, chances are you’re not alone. The correct way to pronounce is ‘lox-EE-tahn’.

CeraVe came in second with 1,170 pronunciation queries. The brand is known for its skincare products formulated to help restore the skin’s protective barrier.

If you’re not sure how to say it, the correct pronunciation is “CER-ah-vee.”