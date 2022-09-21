Therese Coffey wants GP appointments to take place within two weeks of booking

<!–

GPs must offer their sickest patients same-day appointments or they will be called and shamed in rankings, Therese Coffey says today.

The health secretary will pledge to put a ‘laser-like focus’ on patient needs while unveiling plans to improve access to primary care physicians.

She will require GPs to see non-emergency cases within two weeks and publish waiting times at individual practices for the first time.

This allows patients to compare their GP’s performance with others in their area and potentially switch to a GP with a faster service.

Ministers have previously made a series of pledges to improve access to GPs, but with many patients still struggling to get appointments, there may be skepticism about whether the new plans will make a real difference.

The Royal College of GPs said last night Miss Coffey had not consulted it on the changes, warning it would increase doctors’ workloads and have “minimal impact” on patient care.

The Health Minister will present her ‘Plan for Patients’ to the House of Commons, outlining how to avoid an NHS winter crisis. It will include new telephone systems to make it easier to reach receptionists and keep callers informed of their position in the queue.

The changes are intended to ease the 8am rush for appointments and put an end to the frustration of constant engaged tones or hanging on the line.

It’s because public satisfaction with primary care physicians is at an all-time low and hospital care waiting lists are at an all-time high of 6.8 million.

Nearly one in seven GP appointments made in England in August — 3.9 million in all — took place at least two weeks after they were booked, official figures show.

Miss Coffey will also change funding rules to allow practices to recruit additional staff so GPs can focus on care and free up 1 million additional appointments per year. And pharmacies will be empowered to administer more over-the-counter medicines, which could bring in 2 million additional GP consultations.

Miss Coffey is expected to tell MPs: ‘I will put a laser-like focus on patients’ needs, make their priorities my priorities and champion the issues that matter most to them.

“Our Patient Plan will make it easier to get a GP appointment and we will work tirelessly to make that happen, in addition to supporting our hard-working GP teams.”

The plan will call on the public to participate in a ‘national effort’ to support the health and social care system, and urge the 1 million volunteers who have volunteered to support the NHS during the pandemic to do so again. to do.

Louise Ansari, of the watchdog Healthwatch England, said improving access to GPs would help reduce the number of patients coming to the ER, adding: ‘More support staff and better telephone lines will provide GP practices with much-needed reinforcements. .’

But Professor Martin Marshall, of the Royal College of GPs, said: ‘Lugging a struggling service with more expectations, without a plan to deliver them, will … increase the intense workload and pressure on the workforce that GPs and our teams face. face, while having a minimal impact on the care our patients receive.’

He objected to the publication of waiting times ‘competition tables’ and said GPs have tailored services to serve ‘different demographics’.

He added: “The introduction of arbitrary performance rankings compares apples to oranges and will… antagonize and demoralize those who work in practices that are ‘lower’.”

Helen Buckingham, of the Nuffield Trust think tank, said that even if the plan freed up some time for GPs, it would risk patients simply discovering the ugly truth of GP practice – there just aren’t enough doctors to get around it.”

Amanda Pritchard, chief executive of NHS England, said: ‘We will work with the Government to support NHS staff to deliver on these new ambitions for patients.’