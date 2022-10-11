Therese Coffey says she didn’t think it was right to ban parents from smoking in cars with children
Cigar-loving Therese Coffey admits she didn’t think it was right to ban parents from smoking in cars with kids, as the health secretary claims she didn’t know the law changed seven years ago – and her ALARM is blurting again ( but at least it’s not Dr. Dre this time!)
- Dr Coffey says banning smoking in cars with children wasn’t ‘the right thing’
- She voted against David Cameron’s 2015 law change
- Health Minister plans to reverse No10’s pledge to tackle smoking
<!–
<!–
<!– <!–
<!–
<!–
<!–
Health Secretary Therese Coffey claimed today that the rule change to ban smoking in cars with children was probably not ‘the right thing to do’.
dr. Coffey made the controversial statement when it was revealed she plans to reverse the government’s promise to unveil an action plan to tackle tobacco use.
Liz Truss’s cigar-smoking ally said she voted against the bill in 2015 because she didn’t believe in telling parents what to do.
She admitted that she did not know at the time whether the change in law was actually implemented.
And in another embarrassing gaffe for the Deputy Prime Minister, Dr. Coffey’s phone alarm went off at 8am during her media round of morning interviews.
Laughing at the incident, she said, “This time it’s not Dr. Dre.’ Last month, during an interview, her phone started ringing the 1999 hit song “Still DRE” at the same time.
Health Secretary Therese Coffey (pictured today on LBC) claimed today that the rule change to ban smoking in cars with children probably wasn’t ‘the right thing to do’
Cigar-smoking, karaoke-loving MP Therese Coffey became the third health minister in as many months in September
When asked by LBC’s Nick Ferrari why she voted against the rule change, she said, “Oh, probably because I didn’t think telling parents how to handle the situation was the right thing to do.”
Dr Coffey said she couldn’t remember if the law had changed but thinks it “probably has”.
She added: “I don’t necessarily start prescriptively… we want a positive prevention program going forward.”
Asked again if she thinks it’s right to smoke with kids in the car, she said: ‘Well, I guess I don’t know what the law says today, I’m a Democrat Nick.
‘I think the law has changed’ [so that] people should not smoke in cars. You ask me something from ten years ago, I’m not exactly sure why it’s relevant now.’
The Conservative and Liberal Democrat coalition government introduced the amendment to the Children and Families Act 2015.
It made it illegal to smoke or avoid smoking in a vehicle with anyone under the age of 18.
It comes after Labor accused Health Minister Therese Coffey of being ‘ignorant’ after she couldn’t say whether she’s scrapping a plan to make England smoke-free by 2030.
Ms Coffey, who is also deputy prime minister, said on Tuesday she is “uninformed” about whether the target of reducing the smoking rate for adults to 5 percent or less has been dropped.
The government promised to publish a tobacco control plan “later this year”, but the Guardian said ministers are expected to break the commitment.
Ms Coffey couldn’t say whether this is the case or not, but said her priority is her ‘ABCD’ – ambulances, backlog, care, doctors and dentists – ambitions.
“I’m not aware that a target has been demolished. My focus is now on the ABCD,” she told Sky News.
Her Labor shadow Wes Streeting said: ‘The Health Secretary is ‘unaware’ of an important part of her own government’s health policy, as she spends little time in her own department and spends most of her time on it. extinguishing fire in number 10.
“I don’t know and hopeless.”
Leading medics said the Ministry of Health and Social Care will miss its target unless further action is taken.
Ms. Coffey, who has been heading the department for a month, told LBC radio she was not sure if the nation is on the right track “because I haven’t researched this particular prevention policy.”
She declined to say if she is personally committed to the policy, saying: ‘I’m a government minister, so if that’s current government policy, then I agree. I don’t have a personal opinion on this sort of thing.’
Ms Coffey’s voting record shows that she has opposed measures to reduce smoking, including banning lights in cars with children.
Smoking causes nearly one in five cancers and more than one in four cancer deaths in the UK each year.
Nearly 6 million people in England still smoke.
In June, a major study led by Dr Javed Khan said smoking should be banned in outdoor areas such as beer gardens, cafe sidewalks and beaches.
The government-commissioned assessment said ministers will not meet the smoke-free target by 2030 without urgent reforms.
WHO IS THERESE COFFEY?
The Minister for Work and Pensions is a fellow member of the 2010 Parliamentary Intake, whose Suffolk Coastal constituency is adjacent to Miss Truss’ seat in South West Norfolk, and they have long been allies.
She has developed a reputation in Westminster as a ‘workhorse’ thanks to her scientific attention to detail and her willingness to work long hours.
Ms Coffey was Ms Truss’ campaign manager in the parliamentary phase of the leadership election.
The pair became friends during campaigns as young Tories in the late 1990s and early 1990s.
Ms Coffey holds a PhD in chemistry from University College London and worked in finance at Mars Drinks UK and the BBC before being elected as a Member of Parliament.
She attended her first cabinet meeting in 2019 after being appointed to the Department of Work and Pensions (DWP), where she received praise for her relatively quiet tenure at what is seen as a sort of poisoned chalice in government.
Colleagues have described Ms. Truss and Ms. Coffey as ‘yin and yang’, with Ms. Truss being seen as a great politician and Ms. Coffey as a forensic officer who knows her job through and through.
But despite her work ethic, the new health minister has differing views that could upset the feathers of senior NHS leaders.
In an interview in June following the Roe vs. Wade ruling in the US, she said she would prefer women “not to have abortions,” but added that she “wouldn’t judge people who do.”
She has also defended her decision to vote against same-sex marriage in Britain in 2013 and in Northern Ireland in 2019, citing her faith as a Catholic.
She got in the water a year ago when she was filmed Singing out The Time of My Life at a drunken Conservative karaoke party Conference bash hours before cuts in benefits to six million people.
Her alcohol-based karaoke parties in Whitehall, of which Mrs. Truss is a regular attendee, have become famous in Westminster.