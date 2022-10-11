Therese Coffey says she didn’t think it was right to ban parents from smoking in cars with children

<!–

Health Secretary Therese Coffey claimed today that the rule change to ban smoking in cars with children was probably not ‘the right thing to do’.

dr. Coffey made the controversial statement when it was revealed she plans to reverse the government’s promise to unveil an action plan to tackle tobacco use.

Liz Truss’s cigar-smoking ally said she voted against the bill in 2015 because she didn’t believe in telling parents what to do.

She admitted that she did not know at the time whether the change in law was actually implemented.

And in another embarrassing gaffe for the Deputy Prime Minister, Dr. Coffey’s phone alarm went off at 8am during her media round of morning interviews.

Laughing at the incident, she said, “This time it’s not Dr. Dre.’ Last month, during an interview, her phone started ringing the 1999 hit song “Still DRE” at the same time.

Cigar-smoking, karaoke-loving MP Therese Coffey became the third health minister in as many months in September

When asked by LBC’s Nick Ferrari why she voted against the rule change, she said, “Oh, probably because I didn’t think telling parents how to handle the situation was the right thing to do.”

Dr Coffey said she couldn’t remember if the law had changed but thinks it “probably has”.

She added: “I don’t necessarily start prescriptively… we want a positive prevention program going forward.”

Asked again if she thinks it’s right to smoke with kids in the car, she said: ‘Well, I guess I don’t know what the law says today, I’m a Democrat Nick.

‘I think the law has changed’ [so that] people should not smoke in cars. You ask me something from ten years ago, I’m not exactly sure why it’s relevant now.’

The Conservative and Liberal Democrat coalition government introduced the amendment to the Children and Families Act 2015.

It made it illegal to smoke or avoid smoking in a vehicle with anyone under the age of 18.

It comes after Labor accused Health Minister Therese Coffey of being ‘ignorant’ after she couldn’t say whether she’s scrapping a plan to make England smoke-free by 2030.

Ms Coffey, who is also deputy prime minister, said on Tuesday she is “uninformed” about whether the target of reducing the smoking rate for adults to 5 percent or less has been dropped.

The government promised to publish a tobacco control plan “later this year”, but the Guardian said ministers are expected to break the commitment.

Ms Coffey couldn’t say whether this is the case or not, but said her priority is her ‘ABCD’ – ambulances, backlog, care, doctors and dentists – ambitions.

“I’m not aware that a target has been demolished. My focus is now on the ABCD,” she told Sky News.

Her Labor shadow Wes Streeting said: ‘The Health Secretary is ‘unaware’ of an important part of her own government’s health policy, as she spends little time in her own department and spends most of her time on it. extinguishing fire in number 10.

“I don’t know and hopeless.”

Leading medics said the Ministry of Health and Social Care will miss its target unless further action is taken.

Ms. Coffey, who has been heading the department for a month, told LBC radio she was not sure if the nation is on the right track “because I haven’t researched this particular prevention policy.”

She declined to say if she is personally committed to the policy, saying: ‘I’m a government minister, so if that’s current government policy, then I agree. I don’t have a personal opinion on this sort of thing.’

Ms Coffey’s voting record shows that she has opposed measures to reduce smoking, including banning lights in cars with children.

Smoking causes nearly one in five cancers and more than one in four cancer deaths in the UK each year.

Nearly 6 million people in England still smoke.

In June, a major study led by Dr Javed Khan said smoking should be banned in outdoor areas such as beer gardens, cafe sidewalks and beaches.

The government-commissioned assessment said ministers will not meet the smoke-free target by 2030 without urgent reforms.