There’s still time to get Amazon Echos, Fire TVs, smart doorbells and more for up to 51% off

This is your last call! There’s still time to buy Amazon Echos, Fire TVs, smart doorbells and more at up to 51% off – here’s what to buy
<!–
<!–
<!– <!–
<!–
<!–
<!–
SHOPPING: The products featured in this article have been independently selected by our shopping writers. If you make a purchase through links on this page, MailOnline earns an affiliate commission.
If you need to do some last-minute Christmas shopping or want to take your smart home to the next level, you’re in luck. Amazon has discounted their best-selling Echos, Fire TVs, Kindle E-readers and more by up to 51% off.
As part of Amazon’s Last Minute Offers event, which ends tonight at midnight, shoppers can enjoy deep discounts on popular smart home devices such as the latest Echo Dot, the 4K Fire TV Stick and Blink Video Doorbell.
The Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote is now £36.99 – that’s 26 per cent off the original price.
There’s also £50 off the Echo Show 8 (2nd Generation)which can be linked to other smart home gadgets, and is perfect for streaming your favorite TV shows and movies, making video calls, setting cooking timers, searching for recipes and much more – all via voice commands.
Another popular buy is 51 percent off the all-new Echo Dot (5th generation). The popular smart speaker is now just £26.99.
The last day for Christmas delivery on Amazon was December 19 for most purchases. However, if you have a Amazon Prime memberorders can be placed until December 22, although there’s no full guarantee they’ll arrive.
Ahead, we’ve shared the best device deals to shop today. But hurry; these savings are expected to end soon.
The smart home device Echo Dot (5th generation) does it all. Added to any room in your house, and with a simple voice command you can ask for music, news, weather updates and more. You can also make calls and control compatible smart home devices, lighting, home security and heating.
Plus, it’s on sale right now at a whopping 51 percent off on Amazon.
With the Fire TV Stick 4K you can enjoy beautiful images with access to 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR and HDR10 +. Users can also launch and control their favorite movies and TV shows with the Alexa Voice Remote.
Use the dedicated buttons for on/off, volume, mute and streaming services to control your compatible TV, soundbar and receiver.
See, hear and speak to anyone at your door, wherever you are, with the Ring Video Doorbell.
Receive instant notifications via your smartphone when visitors press your doorbell or activate the built-in motion sensors and connect to a real-time live view.
Plus, the two-way microphone and speaker allow you to speak to anyone at your door.
With an 8-inch HD display and stereo sound, the Echo Show 8 (1st Gen, 2019 release) is one of the retailer’s most versatile Echo devices; it can display recipes, give you the weather, traffic updates, and more.
It can also be used to control smart home devices such as lights and can be used to see your security camera and video doorbell.
You can use the Amazon Smart Plug to control anything connected through the Alexa app. Pair with an Alexa device to use voice commands.
By turning electronics on and off from anywhere, you can check the status of connected devices, set schedules, and turn off your lights remotely to save energy if they’re accidentally left on.
The HD 10 tablet has a 10.1-inch screen and a 1080p Full HD display that’s great for reading, browsing the web, watching videos, and listening to music. You can also download apps to play games.
With USB-C for easier charging, and with 3GB of RAM and an octa-core processor, it’s fast too. And did we mention it’s now 38 percent off?
This smart video doorbell offers day and infrared night video in 1080p HD, and you receive notifications via your smartphone when motion is detected or when someone is at your door (Blink Sync Module required). It also works with Alexa.
Thanks to its long battery life, it can be set up in minutes and connected to Wi-Fi via the app.
The all-new Fire HD 8 Kids tablet features a shock-absorbing body, an 8-inch screen, 13 hours of battery life, and a year of Amazon Fire for Kids – the subscription service for kids complete with ebooks, movies, TV shows, educational apps and games.
Armed with 330W of power and a 5.25″ bass driver for an immersive audio experience.
Use voice control for your music: stream songs from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Deezer and more. With Amazon Music HD, you can access 90 million songs in lossless audio formats like HD or Ultra HD, and select songs in spatial audio formats like Dolby Atmos.