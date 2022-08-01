‘There’s still one more trophy’: Lionesses star Lucy Bronze sets her sights on 2023 World Cup glory

Lucy Bronze has already set her sights on World Cup glory next year, just one day after the Lionesses triumphed 2-1 in the Euro 2022 final against Germany.

As England’s heroes serenaded fans in Trafalgar Square on Monday to celebrate the country’s first major tournament success since 1966, Bronze insisted there was “one more trophy” to add to her rich portfolio of honors.

The 30-year-old right-back has already won a host of accolades during her illustrious career, most notably being named FIFA’s best women’s player in 2020, but has admitted that her 2022 European Championship performance is by far the most special.

Lucy Bronze insisted there’s ‘another trophy’ the Lionesses are hungry for next year

“I’m on top of the world, on top of Europe,” she told the thousands of fans gathered in Trafalgar Square.

“Another trophy, but by far the best – but there’s one more we can get our hands on next year.”

The warning call to England’s World Cup rivals sparked cheers from the crowd and a fervent fist-pop from former lioness and interviewer Alex Scott.

Thousands gathered to celebrate Monday with the victorious Lionesses in Trafalgar Square

The England team have their sights set on the 2023 World Cup after their Euro 2022 triumph

The next Women’s World Cup will be held in Australia and New Zealand in July and August 2023, and the stars of Sarina Wiegman will deservedly enter the tournament as one of the favourites.

Bronze was part of the Lionesses squad that finished third at the 2015 World Cup in Canada and has since become the first English footballer to win the 2018/19 UEFA Women’s Player of the Year Award.

The fullback will start a new chapter next season after moving to Barcelona this summer. The dominant title-winning Spanish side won all 30 games in the LaLiga Women’s last campaign.

Captain Leah Williamson and manager Sarina Wiegman also spoke to the 7,000-strong crowd

Many of the Lionesses wore dark sunglasses during the event, after MailOnline revealed they were dancing and singing at their hotel until 4pm last night.

But they certainly didn’t lack energy after being cheered on by the 7,000-strong crowd, eager to celebrate with them in the capital this afternoon.

Captain Leah Williamson, the first English footballer to take home a major trophy since Bobby Moore 56 years ago, lifted the Euro 2022 award, saying: ‘We’ve partied more than we’ve played football in the last 24 hours’.

The triumphant Lionesses were still full of energy despite partying all night after the win

She added: ‘What we’ve done for women and young girls who can look up to and inspire us to be us.

“I think England hosted an incredible tournament and we changed the game in this country and hopefully across Europe and the world.

“But we said we wanted to make our legacy about winning and we did.”