There’s no such thing as r-star

Edward Price is a former British economics officer and currently a lecturer in political economy at New York University’s Center for Global Affairs

As the FT’s Colby Smith reports, Federal Reserve Chairman Powell has basically given up forward guidance.

Sounds logical.

Forward Guidance is the practice was to signal tariff decisions in advance. It rested that the central bank had some idea of ​​what their future holds. No longer. Now the Fed has little idea, and no conviction, of what it will do next. In other words, there are two equally plausible scenarios for the US policy rate.

Scenario one: The Fed continues to walk aggressively. Why? To break inflation. Obv. This is price stability.

Scenario two: The Fed is slowing down the pace of rate hikes, even stopping them. Why? To protect economic activity. derp. This is full employment.

So the USS Federal Reserve is caught between both headwinds and tailwinds at the same time. Headwinds will limit the pace of future walks; they are the mood of recession. Tailwind encourages higher rates; they are the storm of ongoing inflation. Not so much the double mandate as a foolish message, an impossible task made by ruthless circumstances.

We know all this. Central banks sometimes drop one target in favor of another when economic conditions change. But it also speaks to a much deeper truth. Rather than seeing monetary choices as a dilemma, a trade-off between competing policy goals, we should see the death of forward guidance for what it is: a systemic dysfunction in the mainstream economy.

So let’s make it clear. There is no such thing as r-star, the natural rate of interest. There are two natural rates, one for prices (higher) and one for employment (lower). If you count the needs of the financial markets, there are probably three. Markets want zero interest. This means that there is no such thing as a functioning macro-economy. The US monetary authorities announced this in principle on Wednesday. There’s just a complex microeconomic system that they, and we, don’t understand:

Here’s what Alphaville said about the complicated Flexible Average Inflation Target (FAIT) last year:

[E]explaining the framework over and over, as Jerome Powell and others have done, does not lessen the injection of uncertainty. If anything, it just provides forward guidance on the dilution, even the end, of forward guidance itself.

So sure, the Fed reiterated that it would pursue the 2 percent inflation target in a new, super complicated way. But that didn’t change the fact that FAIT was confusing. In any case, it indicated that clear communication was underway. And they were.

Does all this mean a new level of transparency at central banks, a level that admits their limitations? Or a new era of opacity returned? It does not matter. Both will have the same effect: more uncertainty – and please no more soft landings either. How can the Fed predict that? It’s not possible.

Some of you may find this irritating. Some of you may still be hoping that the economy will make up for Christmas and somehow get the world a new train set. But Macro Santa is not coming this year. And Macro Santa won’t be coming next year either. Because Macro Santa is dead.