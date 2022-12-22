‘There’s been famine for the last four years’ – Najam Sethi out to revive domestic cricket in Pakistan

Najam Sethi has formally taken charge of the PCB, putting the revival of domestic cricket in the country at the top of his list of priorities. Following the resignation of Ramiz Raja, as PCB chairman, and the current board, Sethi will lead a 14-member management committee that will temporarily take charge of matters. The commission has 120 days to amend the PCB’s constitution and bring back the 2014 version to replace the current version (enacted in 2019).

“I’m back after four years and there’s a lot of work to do,” Sethi said on arrival at the Gaddafi Stadium, PCB’s headquarters, on Thursday. “I am grateful to the Prime Minister as it was his desire to revive the 2014 Constitution and revitalize department cricket; regions need to be revitalized and the private sector encouraged and cricket moving forward. There is done a lot here in the past four years, which I hate to comment on, but the way we see the cricket team and the problems of cricketers, we will try to solve.

“There has been a famine for the past four years. Tell me how many cricketers have come through domestic cricket? It seems only PSL is supplying players. PSL is a very big international brand and we will take domestic cricket to that level as well so that we can get international players out of it. My primary job is to restore the spirit of the 2014 constitution. In a day or two we will meet and then we will discuss the main issues and let you know how we proceed.”

The change in PCB was introduced through a notice from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s office and a summary from the Ministry of Interprovincial Coordination (IPC). Formal approval came in late Wednesday night/Thursday morning. Sethi and his allies then arrived at PCB headquarters by noon.

Ramiz was in office until Wednesday and he signed off by approving the Pakistan side for the upcoming home test series against New Zealand.

The government has now given Sethi’s commission full executive power to work to revive the department structure, which was abolished in 2019. Departments were removed from domestic cricket during Imran Khan’s premiership – he had long been an advocate for Pakistan’s domestic scene to replicate Australia’s. , with six teams made up of Pakistan’s provinces playing in all tournaments. The commission will be given the responsibility to form a board of directors and elect a chairman, with Sethi himself in the running, as stipulated in the 2014 constitution.

How well the plan is going to revive departments is unclear. A number of departments had ceased their sports activities even before Imran’s change and, in the current economic climate, there would not be much enthusiasm for such organizations to employ a team of cricketers. Sharif had already issued a directive in October this year to all 18 government departments/institutes to restore governance of their sports structure in Pakistan and restore the finances of sports departments. That was slowly picked up – ESPNcricinfo understands that Ramiz Raja, as chairman, had written to private banks asking if they could revive their teams, but had shown little interest.

“Our sports regulation, under which the PCB is administered, is completely dependent on the patron – and he has a lot of rights,” Sethi said of the change in the PCB. “They have exercised these rights before and he will continue to do so in the future. But I think performance is very important. If you don’t perform well, it gives people the opportunity to change something. Well, then there is no reason to change something I thought we were doing well [during the previous tenure].

“We delivered a lot. When the government changed (in 2018) I was assured last time at the highest level that I will not be removed. But I felt it was not right. It is the right of the patron to have a . “bring man of his own choice and try to implement his own vision. I personally felt Imran Khan’s vision would bring more improvement and so I didn’t want to get in the way. I could have gone to court and fought, but I thought to go honorably. I don’t want to go into detail about what happened in the last four years and how much they succeed. I won’t go into details and we’ll see how we go from there.”

According to the 2014 constitution, the composition of the BoG is based on ten members, as the body will include four regional representations (top-four teams of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy), four representatives of service organizations (top-four departmental teams) and two members nominated by the patron at his discretion. The Federal Secretary of the Ministry of Interprovincial Coordination or any other official designated by him is ex officio an eleventh non-voting member. The term of each member of the Executive Board is three years – equal to one term of the chairman to promote continuity in the structure.