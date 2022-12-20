There’s another malicious PyPl package – this one stealing data from developers

Tech
By Jacky
Twilio reveals it was hit by another data breach

Criminals posing as a well-known cybersecurity firm have been found in an attempt to steal data from software developers, researchers have discovered.

ReversingLabs Researchers Recently Discovered a Malicious Python (opens in a new tab) package in PyPI called “SentinelOne”. Named after a well-known US cybersecurity company, the package purports to be a legitimate client SDK that allows easy access to the SentinelOne API from a separate project.

You might also like More from author

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More