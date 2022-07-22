There’s a motorbike parked on the ROOF of Marvel Stadium – and it’s great news for Aussie revheads 

Marvel Stadium has seen some unusual sights in the two decades since it first opened, but the bar was raised significantly on Wednesday when a motorcycle appeared to be parked on the stadium’s roof.

The sights of a dirt bike perched atop one of Melbourne’s most recognizable sites quickly attracted a lot of attention on social media, with locals wondering the reason behind it.

“Does anyone know why there’s a motorbike on top of Marvel Stadium?” a puzzled Reddit user asked, along with a photo of the motorcyclist parked on the roof.

The answers came from some who wondered if a new chapter of the Mission: Impossible franchise was being filmed on the spot, to some who suggested it was just a matter of experiencing the GTA video game in real life.

The answer behind the mystery was much more mundane, but no less satisfying for Melbourne’s motorcycle enthusiasts.

It was announced on Wednesday that the Australian sporting capital has acquired the rights to host a round of the FIM World Supercross Championship in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Marvel Stadium will host the WSX Australian Grand Prix on Friday, October 21 and Saturday, October 22, with the AFL stadium site being transformed into a motocross arena for the occasion.

Supercross riders Chad Reed (left) and Luke Clout posed on the roof of Marvel Stadium

Reed said he will come out of retirement to participate in the event this year

The bike was part of a commercial promo related to the event, with Australian and global supercross superstars Chad Reed and Luke Clout posing on the roof of Marvel Stadium for a post-announcement photo op.

Reed revealed that he will be retiring to participate in the event.

“I haven’t raced in Melbourne since 2019, so it will be an incredible experience to come back here in October and compete against the best current drivers in the world,” he said.

“It will be an epic experience to compete for an FIM-approved World Championship.”