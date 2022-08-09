There will be a changing of the guard in Vermont’s congressional delegation.

Two open seats in Vermont’s three-member congressional delegation staged a rare changing of the guard. Senator Patrick Leahy, 82, a Democrat and the longest-serving member of the Senate, is retiring. Representative Peter Welch, an eight-term Democrat, is stepping down to run for Mr Leahy’s seat. The shuffle led to Vermont’s first open house election since 2006.

Mr Welch’s two main challengers are both new candidates who have raised little money, and he has a huge advantage on Tuesday. In a poll released last month by the University of New Hampshire Survey Center, he was the favorite of 82 percent of likely Democratic voters.

Republicans will choose between Christina Nolan, a former US attorney, and Gerald Malloy, a retired army officer who has positioned himself on the hard right.