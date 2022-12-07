‘There was genuine interest’: Why Ronaldo knocked back A-League offer

So is the A-League, which is desperate for the feel-good factor the Socceroos have brought to Australia’s World Cup round of 16 after a period of decline at a national level. Nani’s signing was part of a three-year strategy by the competition to generate wider interest by attracting big names, some of whom could become available straight after the World Cup. One such possibility is ex-Liverpool star and Uruguayan captain Luis Suárez, 35, whose contract with youth club Nacional expires on December 31, and who was part of the 35-name list drawn up by A-League chiefs earlier this year. Uruguayan captain Luis Suárez is about to go free on a free transfer at the end of December. Credit:Getty Other targets may also become available in the coming weeks as most players at the end of their career usually wait until after their last World Cup before considering payday moves to border regions such as Australia, the United States, Japan, China or the Middle East – and even if they have contracts on foot, they could ask for release in January.

“The feelers are definitely out,” Townsend said. Loading “As countries are knocked out and players from their last World Cup are likely to think about their future, they are starting to be much more willing to have conversations. “Coming to Australia is a big step, and that was actually one of the difficulties in attracting marquees in the previous off-season, especially those who were still active in the national teams. They said: ‘I don’t want to make a big move to Australia during a World Cup season.’ That was a barrier. “Obviously Nani had retired from international football, so he didn’t have the temptation of the World Cup to think about, but there were players we spoke to whose focus was all about the World Cup, and rightly so. How those conversations start again , will come out in the January window.

Whether any more high-profile players follow Nani to Australia remains to be seen, but Townsend said the best ambassadors the A-League could ask for were already signed from local clubs. Loading There are eight players from the Socceroos World Cup squad – including goalscorers Craig Goodwin and Mathew Leckie – who are now back with their A-League squads and will play their first games since Qatar this weekend. -class players help convince the audience that the level of play is much higher than what most people assume or perceive. “It helps turn that story around, which is great. It’s also helpful for our clubs – when we look at the global player market, the respect for Australian players has increased tremendously, which is great for the football economy here,” Townsend said. “If you looked at those live sites, the average age of attendees was probably 18, 19, 20 years old. They are young, they want to have a good time, they want to express themselves, they want to be with their friends. That’s what our game does uniquely well: the active support is something that attracts those kinds of people.