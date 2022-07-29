‘There is no path out of economic oblivion for Putin’: Russia is LOSING financial war with the West

Russia is losing its economic war with the West and its economy is in a catastrophic and irreversible decline even as it cuts off gas to Europe, a new report says.

As panic spreads across Europe over the prospect of gas rationing and rising energy prices, it is in fact Russia that is in trouble, with cases pulling out and sanctions crippling their economy catastrophically.

And while Putin is causing panic among European governments by cutting gas supplies, the strategy is unsustainable for the dictator as he burns up his reserves and runs out of budget.

This is the verdict of a report written by Yale that has looked beyond the Kremlin’s handpicked economic numbers to access private Russian language and other unconventional data sources.

The report looked at high-frequency consumer data, cross-channel controls, releases from Russian international trading partners and data mining of complex shipping data to create an economic analysis that measures the state of Putin’s economy and what the future holds for it. .

And the picture it paints is grim for the Russian dictator. Since his February 24 invasion of Ukraine, he has been embroiled in an economic war with the West over sanctions, trade and energy supply.

And while some analysts have criticized the resilience of the Russian economy in the face of Western efforts to cripple it, experts at the Yale School of Management have concluded that “there is no way out of economic oblivion for Russia.”

“Defeatist headlines claiming that the Russian economy has recovered are simply not factual,” the report says.

“The facts are that regardless of the yardstick and at every level, the Russian economy is faltering, and now is not the time to put the brakes on.”

Every sector of the Russian economy is affected – both imports and exports have fallen and the allies are not helping, and in some cases are actively taking advantage.

And Putin has burned through his once hefty rainy day funds he had set aside – precisely in the event of a confrontation with the West – in an unsustainable attempt to close the cracks.

The government budget is in deficit for the first time in years, despite skyrocketing energy prices that Putin manipulated by limiting gas supplies to Europe.

While this strategy will undoubtedly hurt European governments and the rest of the world in the form of inflation, it has a price that Putin cannot continue to pay indefinitely.

Russia’s position as the leading exporter of commodities has irrevocably deteriorated, the report says, as it now deals with countries like China and India from a ‘weak position’ with the loss of its key markets.

Russian gas exports to China were only ten percent of the total, and China has been increasingly discounted even as Russia tries to make up for the loss of the European market, most recently estimated at 18 percent in May..

“Despite Putin’s delusions of self-sufficiency and import substitution, Russia’s domestic production has come to a complete standstill without the capacity to replace lost companies, products and talent.

“The erosion of Russia’s domestic innovation and manufacturing base has led to rising prices and consumer fears.”

Imports of critical inputs and technology needed for domestic production have largely dried up, meaning cars produced in Russia come without ABS or airbags.

The withdrawal of Western companies, which accounted for about 40 percent of Russia’s GDP, has reversed nearly three decades of foreign investment, which, combined with a mass exodus of young and educated Russians, has greatly deteriorated Russia’s economic base. .

Moreover, Russia is unable to borrow the capital it needs to restart its crippled economy, as domestic financial markets – the worst performing in the world – have priced in “ongoing, ongoing weakness.”

The picture painted in every sector of the Russian economy is grim, and the only glimmer of light at the end of the tunnel for Putin is the effectiveness of his propaganda channels that could potentially fuel the will of European leaders to enforce sanctions. undermine.

But as long as the allied countries remain united in maintaining and increasing the pressure on sanctions against Russia, the facts are that, at any rate and at every level, the Russian economy is faltering, and now is not the time to to step on the brake. ‘