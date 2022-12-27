There is another very good reason not to download pirated software

Tech
By Jacky
Two payment terminal malware strains have stolen millions of dollars' worth of data

You might save a few bucks by downloading pirated software, but you could also lose a lot more in the process, as researchers have discovered a cryptocurrency-focused infostealer lurking among the cracks.

Two separate cybersecurity companies – Flashpoint and Sekoia – discovered a brand new information-stealing malware called “RisePro”.

You might also like More from author

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More