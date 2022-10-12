There are only a few hours left on this incredible Prime Day MacBook deal

Amazon’s Prime Early Access sale is almost over, but there are a few hours of deals to be had. And the best is still available: Amazon is selling the M1 MacBook Air in all colors for $799a savings of $200 and the best price we’ve ever seen on this laptop.

Yes, the M2 MacBook Air has a faster chip and a bigger screen, but the M1 Air is a ridiculously good deal at this price. It has an extremely fast processor, insanely long battery life, an excellent keyboard and the classic MacBook Air design. You can also get the MacBook Pro for $400 off, but for most people, the M1 MacBook Air will be a perfect machine that will last for years. And with macOS Ventura landing this month, you’ll be ready for the update as soon as it arrives.

We expect the price to rise again when the Prime Early Access sale ends at 12pm PT, so grab one now while you still can.