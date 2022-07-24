There are 40% more tigers in the wild now than in 2015, giving hope to endangered species

There are 40% more tigers in the wild than previously thought, a new study finds.

A population assessment of the endangered species found that there are between 3,726 and 5,578 tigers in the wild around the world – a huge jump from the statistics taken in 2015.

The assessment, conducted by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), used an improved method of monitoring the animals.

Much of the increase in reported numbers is believed to be due to this more accurate and efficient method.

Luke Hunter, executive director of the Wildlife Conservation Society’s (WCS) big cat program, said: NPR that governments have ‘moved heaven and earth’ to conduct investigations on a ‘huge scale’.

He added that the increase in tiger numbers could also be explained by increased conservation efforts by governments in the countries they inhabit.

While the statistics are welcomed by wildlife experts and tiger enthusiasts, the big cats are still listed as endangered and remain on the IUCN’s Red List of Threatened Species.

The organization said the main threats to the species are poachers, who hunt both tigers and their prey.

Another major threat to the survival of tigers is the destruction of their natural habitat due to agricultural industry and human settlements.

Mr Hunter said findings such as this show that conservation interventions can help restore endangered species.

The World Wildlife Fund also said wild tiger populations are improving in habitats in India, Nepal, Bhutan, Russia and China.