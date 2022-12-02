There are 3 things to see this weekend: Harriet Dyer and Patrick Brammall present new comedy. This is the first original series by an Aussie streamer.

On Wednesday I received my first Christmas present. When my friend handed it to me and anxiously awaited my reaction when I opened it, my mind was completely distracted.

Not only did I not buy a gift for my boyfriend, I absolutely did not do any Christmas shopping.

I immediately made plans to do my Christmas shopping this week. Well, that was until I discovered the glorious new TV hit streaming services this week.

I wasn’t sure what to prioritize at first, but since I consider myself a pretty good multi-tasker (others might disagree…), I’m going to double-screen and hit ‘add to cart’ while getting ready for these shows this weekend.﻿

Colin from Accounts

Patrick Brammall and Harriet Dyer on the set of the original Binge series, Colin van Accounts. (binge)

What: Newly scripted Australian television is rare these days. But new scripted Australian comedy is rarer still, and that’s why Colin from Accounts

feels so different from anything else we’ve seen lately.

Centering on Ashley (Harriet Dyer) and Gordon (Patrick Brammall), two lonely, complex people brought together by a car accident and an injured dog. Flawed, funny people who choose each other and are brave enough to show their true selves, scars and all, as they navigate life together. It is a modern romantic love story.

Written by and starring Dyer and Brammall, this isn’t the first time the two have teamed up. The two also starred together in the Stan Original Series, No activity.﻿

The best of Colin from Accounts is that it’s actually very, very genuinely funny.﻿Can guarantee it will make you laugh throughout the entire 8-episode series. Dyer and Brammall have an instant and fun chemistry and the supporting cast is equally good.

When: Stream every episode now.

Where: binge eating.

Christmas ransom

What: Speaking of great Australian comedy, a new funny Christmas movie has just come out Stan and it’s sure to become a party favourite.

Stan has made it an annual Christmas tradition to release a festive Aussie movie every December. After the success of A sunburned Christmas and Christmas on the farmthis year is no exception.﻿

The celebratory film stars comedian Matt Okine (Stan Original Series The other guy), TV Week Logie Award winner Miranda Tapsell (Wedding of the highest level, The sapphires, Love child) and Ed Oxenbould (Stan Original series Bloom, Puberty blues, Paper Planes).

Written by the same team that brought us A sunburned Christmas in 2020, the new movie is set in a beloved toy store, Harrington and Sons. But it’s not all luck in the most wonderful time of the year, the store is hijacked on Christmas Eve by a bunch of bumbling criminals.﻿

When: Stream the original movie now.

Where: Stan.

Liars

What: Liars is an American teen mystery thriller series loosely based on the novel series of the same name written by Sara Shepard.

The show follows the lives of five best friends whose clique falls apart after the disappearance of their leader Alison. A year later, estranged friends Spencer (Troian Bellisario), Aria (Lucy Hale), Hanna (Ashley Benson) and Emily (Shay Mitchell) are reunited when they begin receiving messages from a mysterious figure named ‘A’ who threatens to reveal their deepest secrets. .

The show is known for its bizarre twists, confusing continuity, strange storylines (a 16-year-old dating her English teacher, really?) If you’ve never seen the series, don’t let anyone ruin it for you. It’s a fun ride.

9Now is also the only place where you can tune into the series for free, so why not?﻿

When: Stream seasons 1 and 2 now for free. New seasons drop weekly.

Where: 9Now.

