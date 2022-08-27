Therapist who treated ‘Dark Knight Rises’ shooter ‘said he had thoughts of killing people’

The therapist of James Holmes, the Aurora movie theater mass shooter who killed 12 people during a 2012 screening of The Dark Night Rises in Colorado, said she had only been treating him for a few weeks when the massacre happened.

dr. Lynne Fenton, 61, told the… New York Post it was ‘every psychiatrist’s nightmare’ in an interview to promote her new book,’Aurora: The psychiatrist who treated the cinema killer tells her story.’

Fenton, who co-wrote the book with Kerrie Droban, said she had been treating Holmes for a few weeks when she received a call about her client the morning after the shooting.

Her supervisor Steve called her and asked, ‘See this? It’s our man, Lynne. He did it. He really did. Jesus, I can’t believe it.’

Holmes is serving 12 consecutive life sentences without parole, in addition to 3,318 years in prison at the Colorado State Penitentiary in Canon City after being convicted in 2015.

Fenton said she was sick of what her client had done and immediately drove to her office on the University of Colorado medical campus.

There, she was faced with questions from the police, asking if she knew anything about his plans or if he had set up his apartment with explosives.

She told them that he had never told her about such horrors.

Fenton first met Holmes after his professors forced him to seek counseling while working as a freshman doctoral student in neuroscience and a social worker connected them.

She described him as having a “weird, angry-eyed stare” and said during their first meeting that he stood up and ignored her attempt to shake his hand.

When he declined her greeting, she said, “The hair on my forearms was poking at my sleeves.”

The Century 16 Theater in Aurora, Colorado is pictured as police investigate a nighttime shooting that killed 12 people during a midnight premiere

A posting photo of Colorado shooting suspect James Eagan Holmes is shown in this handout provided by the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office in Centennial, Colorado

Then he started putting it out: “He said he was thinking about killing people. He said it as a vague and lame statement. I asked if he had any goals, but he didn’t reveal any to me. I couldn’t get him to say he was angry with a person or a group of people.’

However, Fenton said that Holmes claimed to have no plan for carrying out those thoughts and considered it an “antisocial fantasy,” but later realized he was lying when she asked if he owned guns and he said no.

She added that getting him to talk was “like pulling teeth” and said that weeks after their sessions, his anxiety actually got worse.

Later, she received an email with a series of letters and symbols that Holmes told her “I punched you in the eye,” which made her wonder if Holmes wanted to kill her.

Fenton describes this behavior as not “the typical angry response.” It was cryptic and creepy.’

Actor Christian Bale and wife Sandra Blazic visit the memorial across the street from the Century 16 movie theater in Aurora, Colorado

Despite this, she refused to “let him down” as a patient, saying it was unethical and it would be difficult to find him another psychiatrist.

She insists that what Holmes told her about his fantasies wasn’t enough to take extreme measures, such as keeping him under observation.

“Holmes didn’t meet any of those criteria” to keep him in an institution, but Fenton says he was getting worse.

Fenton says that seven weeks into their sessions, he stopped making eye contact and lost every note of emotion from his voice.

On June 11, just a month before the shooting, Holmes told Fenton that he had failed his final exams, dropped out of school and dropped out of therapy.

She describes the last time she saw him as “terrifying” and added: “I felt a pit in my stomach and asked if he wasn’t feeling at the dock. He said no and was strangely blasé. Most people would be devastated if they failed.’

Holmes then “got up like a soldier” and left, with Fenton saying she “feels bad about him.”

Fenton says she broke HIPAA rules and reached out to his mother, who told her there was “nothing drastically different from what it used to be.”

But on July 20, 2012, Holmes killed a dozen and injured 58 others at a screening of the Batman sequel.

She still regrets not doing more: “I wouldn’t have stopped him, and whatever my reasons or the legal restrictions, I had to live with that knowledge.”

Memorial: Tribute is left for victims near the site of the Colorado tragedy that claimed 12 lives

Fenton, haunted, has moved from Denver to the suburbs and now works only part-time as a psychiatrist.

The horrific movie shooting in Colorado made Holmes one of the most hated men in America.

Holmes was jailed in August 2015 after jurors rejected his plea of ​​insanity and convicted him of murdering 12 people and attempting to kill 70 others when he opened fire on a packed theater in a suburb of New York on July 20, 2012. Denver.

His state-appointed lawyers had attributed the massacre to his schizophrenia and psychotic delusions — a theory popular with Holmes’ fans who argue that he suffered from mental health problems and should not have been jailed.

The jury was unable to reach a unanimous decision on the death penalty, so Holmes received 12 life sentences plus an additional 3,318 years in prison.