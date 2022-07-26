Therapist reveals three main characteristics of codependent people

A psychologist shared the three main characteristics of codependency, which include neglecting yourself and not being able to see yourself clearly.

London-based therapist Abby Rawlinson regularly shares information on mental health topics with her 120,000+ followers on Instagram.

In a recent aftershe discussed codependency, including what the terms actually mean and how to recognize codependent behavior.

Abby wrote, “The term codependent is used a lot these days, but what does it actually mean?

A therapist has explained what a codependent relationship is, outlining some characteristics of codependent people (stock image)

‘Well, the truth is, it’s complicated! There is no single, clear definition that experts agree on.

“In the simplest terms, a codependent relationship is when one partner needs the other partner, who in turn is needed.”

She added that the codependent’s self-esteem and self-esteem “will only come by sacrificing themselves for their partner, who is only too happy to receive their sacrifices.”

Abby noted that the bond doesn’t have to be romantic and other relationships, such as those between parent and child, friends and relatives, can be codependent.

Three characteristics of co-dependence 1. Putting the responsibility in the wrong place. According to Abby’s post, codependents see themselves as responsible for the behavior of others, but do not take responsibility for their own behavior. 2. Neglecting oneself in favor of others. Because they focus on the behavior of others, codependents have trouble taking care of themselves or getting others to help, according to Abby. 3. Not being able to see oneself clearly. Codependents have suppressed their feelings, needs, and personality for so long that they cannot get help or take responsibility. Source: therapywithabby, based on Melody Beattie’s Therapy No More

The therapist identified three key features, which she said were based on Melody Beattie’s book Codependent No More.

According to Abby’s post, the first responsibility is to put it in the wrong place.

She explained that ‘co-dependents see themselves responsible for the behavior of others, but do not take responsibility for their own behaviour’.

This can manifest in codependents who take care of their own needs, obsess over and try to control the behavior of others, believe they know best and get angry when others don’t listen.

The second major feature of codependency that Abby mentioned in her post was neglecting oneself in favor of others.

She explained that because they focus on other people’s behavior, “co-dependents have trouble taking care of themselves or letting others help them.”

This can be seen by codependents who have low self-esteem and rely on others to increase their self-esteem through compliments, have weak boundaries, and are unable to trust others or let them help them.

Finally, the third characteristic mentioned by Abby was that codependents cannot see themselves clearly.

“Codependents have suppressed their feelings, needs, and personality for so long that they can’t get help or take responsibility,” the post explains.

The three ways this trait can manifest are suppressing their feelings and losing sight of their personality, wants and needs, being able to understand or communicating what they really mean, and refusing to admit that something is wrong .

A commenter on the post said they could identify with some of the behavioral overview in the post.

They wrote: ‘I used to do this and I’m still learning something. But now I also realize how many people do this!! It’s a bit sad!’

Another commented that the information was “too real” and wrote, “Oh damn. This is too real.’