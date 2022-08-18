Therapist reveals the 7 things that MORE important in a relationship than being in love

<!–

Feeling a deep sense of love and affection is an important part of any healthy long-term relationship.

But one expert insists that, contrary to popular belief, this is not the main thing.

Speaking in a new TikTok videoJeff Guenther, a therapist from Portland, Oregon, explains that there are seven other key factors that are essential to the fabric of a healthy relationship, including feeling that your dreams are supported and being able to set healthy boundaries.

“I love that you like your baby and I bet they like you too, but mutual love, or love, will only get you this far,” he said.

The expert, who has built a following of 2 million people with his bite-sized relationship and mental health tips, shared four questions everyone should ask themselves:

How do they treat you? Are they nice, kind, sweet and caring, or are they bullies who laugh at you meanly? Do you feel safe enough to be your authentic self, or do you only share certain parts of yourself and hide from others? Why do you do that? Are your hopes and dreams and future goals supported? Because this is an important part of a healthy relationship Do you feel that your emotional needs are being met? Do you feel seen, understood and supported? Or are you holding things back because they don’t know how to appear before you Are you able to say ‘no’ and set boundaries without feeling guilty or selfish? Have you ever been coerced or coerced into doing something you don’t agree to? Even in a relationship, enthusiastic consent is still required Are you able to recover, reconnect and feel resolved after an argument, or do you feel emotionally battered and exhausted?

In a new TikTok video, Jeff Guenther, pictured, explains that there are seven other key factors that are essential to the fabric of a healthy relationship, including feeling your dreams are supported and being able to set healthy boundaries.

The tips proved a hit with viewers, many of whom said they wish they’d known these deeper questions before getting married.

One wrote: “Arguments with my ex made me feel hopeless, exhausted and like I had to let go of my needs to comfort someone else.”

Another commented: “This is the first relationship where I’ve been able to say ‘yes’ to these questions…”

A third added: “I am shocked by the way this has made me feel about my relationship.”

Jeff regularly shares checklists for viewers to test the health of their relationships.

The tips were liked by viewers, many of whom said they could be applied to both friendships and romantic relationships

Last year, he posted the 12 questions all couples should be able to answer about each other six months into a relationship.

He said that knowing how your partner defines success and how their family has influenced their growth are “important fundamentals to build on.”

Other questions concern what comforts your partner when he is sad and stressed and what relieves him inside.

The video has been liked over 1.3 million times on the social media platform.