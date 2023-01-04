Therapist reveals her number one parenting tip inspired by DOGS

Excited, amazed and full of love every time – this makes kids feel ‘delightful’

She wants parents to act like a dog when their owner enters the room

Dr. Eli Harwood said she learned her best parenting tip from her own dog

A 15-year-old therapist has revealed why we should act like dogs without kids

A family therapist has revealed her top parenting tip, claiming she didn’t learn it in high school or during her 15 years on the job, but from her dog.

In conversation with her followers on Instagram’The attachment nerdDr. Eli Harwood said the parenting style should be initiated when kids are young — and stopped by the time they’re teenagers.

“You know that thing they (dogs) do when you get home. Actually, they do it when you enter the room,’ she said.

She then demonstrated by shaking and bouncing like an excited dog saying “I love you” over and over.

“Do that, with your kids when they’re young. When they enter the room, you light up,” she said.

“This makes your kids feel wonderful,” she explained.

“When we feel ravishing, we feel worthy and we feel confident and we don’t get stuck in so many parts of ourselves that are imperfect, because we know we belong,” she said.

But the trick is you have to “do it while they’re young.”

“Because when they become teenagers, they turn into cats,” she said.

“You can’t be a dog with a teenager anymore because you’re chasing the cat away,” she added.

Hundreds loved the simple explanation and rule for parenting from the mother of three.

‘Love love love. My kids are grown now, I’m going to do it anyway. I wish I had heard this when they were little boy I love my kids,” said another.

‘This one! My mother always yelled at me when I came in. I still get anxiety spikes when I hear doors slamming or people swearing or yelling while I’m in another room,” said one woman.

Speaking to her followers on Instagram, ‘The Attachment Nerd’ Dr. Eli Harwood that the parenting style should be initiated when children are young – and stopped by the time they are teenagers

“Your content always goes straight to my heart and you say it in such an understandable way,” said another.

Some parents are already practicing the method.

“I’m not a morning person and can be quite grumpy, but I’ve made a point over the past year to always say ‘good morning sunshine’ when I first see my four-year-old. His little face is beaming, you can tell he’s feeling ravishing,” said one mother.

“I did that to my children. When they came home from school they ran in because they got hugs and a dance,” said another.

One woman asked if nine was “still young enough” to use the trick the therapist agreed upon.

Another asked ‘so what do you do once they turn into cats’?

One follower replied, “Give them lots of snacks and don’t wake them from their naps.”

Others said you should wait for them to come to you and then stop what you are doing and give them your full attention and love.