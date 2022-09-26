Theranostic nano-platform for MRI-guided synergistic therapy against breast cancer

Acta Pharmaceutica Sinica B (2022). DOI: 10.116/j.apsb.2022.02.027″ width=”800″ height=”530″/> Graphic abstract. Credit: Acta Pharmaceutica Sinica B (2022). DOI: 10.116/j.apsb.2022.02.027



Carrier-free multi-component self-assembled nanosystems have attracted much attention for their ease of preparation, high drug loading efficiency, and excellent therapeutic efficacy. In a recently published article in Acta Pharmaceutica Sinica Bresearchers generated a MnAs-ICG nanospike by self-assembly of indocyanine green (ICG), manganese ions (Mn2+), and arsenate (AsO 4 3−) based on electrostatic and coordination interactions, effectively integrating the bimodal imaging capability of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and fluorescence (FL) image-guided synergistic therapy of photothermal/chemo/chemodynamic therapy in an “all-in-one” theranostic nano-platform .

The as-prepared MnAs-ICG nanospike had a uniform size, well-defined nanospike morphology and impressive loading capacities. The MnAs-ICG nanospike showed a sensitive response to the acidic tumor microenvironment with morphological transformation and dimensional variability, allowing deep penetration into tumor tissue and on-demand delivery of functional therapeutic components.

In vitro and in vivo results showed that MnAs-ICG nanospike showed synergistic tumor killing effect, prolonged blood circulation and increased tumor accumulation compared to their individual components, effectively resulting in synergistic therapy of photothermal/chemo/chemodynamic therapy with excellent antitumor effect.

Taken together, this new strategy may hold great promise for rationally designing multifunctional theranostic nanoplatforms for breast cancer treatment.

Near infrared triggered nanozyme for synergistic cascade tumor therapy

More information:

Xiaojie Chen et al, Cooperative coordination-mediated multi-component self-assembly of “all-in-one” nanospike theranostic nano-platform for MRI-guided synergistic therapy against breast cancer, Acta Pharmaceutica Sinica B (2022). Xiaojie Chen et al, Cooperative coordination-mediated multi-component self-assembly of “all-in-one” nanospike theranostic nano-platform for MRI-guided synergistic therapy against breast cancer,(2022). DOI: 10.116/j.apsb.2022.02.027

Provided by Compuscript Ltd