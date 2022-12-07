Theranos’s Balwani gets nearly 13 years over blood-testing hoax

Former chief operating officer of a blood-testing startup was found guilty of conspiracy and fraud in July.

Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani, the former Theranos executive and business partner of disgraced biotech entrepreneur Elizabeth Holmes, has been sentenced to nearly 13 years in prison for defrauding investors and patients.

Balwani, 57, was sentenced to 12 years and 11 months in prison on Wednesday after pleading guilty in July to two counts of conspiracy and 10 counts of fraud over his role in the fraudulent claims made by blood test startup Theranos.

United States District Judge Edward Davila has deferred a decision on a request by prosecutors to order Balwani to pay $804 million in restitution — the same amount demanded of Holmes — to a later hearing.

Balwani’s sentence comes less than a month after Theranos founder and former CEO Holmes was sentenced to more than 11 years in prison for her role in the scandal, which shed light on the pitfalls of Silicon Valley’s culture of boundless ambition and cutthroat competition.

Balwani, who was in a romantic relationship with Holmes until 2016, had been given up to 20 years in prison.

Federal prosecutors had sought a 15-year prison sentence for Balwani, the chief operating officer and president of Theranos, arguing that day after day in meeting after meeting he presented a “phony story about Theranos’ technology and financial stability.”

Balwani’s lawyers, who argued that the Indian-born entrepreneur was not motivated by greed or fame and had suffered significantly from the intense media coverage of Theranos, had asked for four to 10 months.

Founded in 2003 by Holmes when she was 19, Theranos claimed to have invented a new blood testing technology that allowed patients to easily perform more than 200 different medical tests with a pinprick of blood.

In reality, the company was secretly using traditional testing methods and giving patients inaccurate results.

Theranos, once valued at $10 billion and backed by leading investors including former U.S. Treasury Secretary George Schultz and media magnate Rupert Murdoch, was widely hailed as a Silicon Valley success story, with Holmes drawing comparisons to Steve Jobs.

The startup’s demise, chronicled in a book, documentary and award-winning TV series, was set in motion in 2015 after scientists and a series of reports in the Wall Street Journal questioned the company’s claims.