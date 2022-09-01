Theranos fraudster Elizabeth Holmes returns to court in last-ditch attempt to toss conviction

Convicted con man Elizabeth Holmes appeared in court on Thursday

Elizabeth Holmes, the founder of Theranos, has appeared in federal court in a bid to have her fraud conviction overturned ahead of her October conviction.

Holmes appeared Thursday at the federal courthouse in San Jose, California, where her attorneys argued that no rational juror could have found her guilty beyond a reasonable doubt — as 12 jurors found when they convicted her in January.

‘Madam. Holmes was not misrepresenting investors and unaware that she was misrepresenting, Holmes’ attorney Amy Saharia told the judge. Bloomberg.

Holmes, 38, faces up to 20 years in prison after being convicted of conspiracy and fraud charges, and is currently free from $500,000 bail pending her sentencing hearing next month.

On Thursday, she entered the courthouse accompanied by her parents, smiling and dressed in a gray button-up jacket over a simple black dress.

Her lawyers’ attempt to overturn her conviction is a standard move in white-collar cases, but it rarely succeeds.

Holmes was convicted of defrauding investors in her $9 billion startup Theranos, which made wild claims of revolutionizing medical testing while relying on existing technology from other vendors.

At trial, Holmes’ lawyers claimed she was the innocent pawn of her manipulative and violent lover and business partner Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani, he fervently claims.

In July, Balwani was found guilty of all 12 felonies for defrauding both Theranos investors and the patients who relied on the company’s wildly unreliable blood tests that could have endangered their health.

Balwani, 57, also faces up to 20 years in prison and is free from $750,000 bail pending his November 15 hearing.

Holmes is sentenced on October 17.

Ramesh ‘Sunny’ Balwani, the former lover and business partner of Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes, will be seen in July after being convicted on all 12 counts

Holmes and Balwani’s double convictions were a resounding victory for federal prosecutors, who seized the Theranos case as a rare opportunity to hold ambitious entrepreneurs accountable for technological exaggeration as they pursued fame and fortune.

In doing so, they hoped to discourage the practice of making bold and unproven promises about fledgling products — a startup strategy known as “fake it till you make it.”

While Holmes insinuated during her trial that Balwani was manipulating her into making wrong choices, Balwani’s lawyers explicitly tried to shift all blame for any wrongdoing entirely onto Holmes.

As part of Balwani’s defense, the lawyers pointed out that Holmes was not only CEO, but also a Silicon Valley star who persuaded investors to pump nearly $1 billion into Theranos.

Holmes boasted that her company had found a way to scan hundreds of potential illnesses with a device called the Edison that could test just a few drops of blood taken with a finger prick.

Such technology could revolutionize healthcare.

But it turned out that the Edison never worked properly and produced erroneous test results that Theranos ran as part of a deal to set up mini-labs in Walgreen’s pharmacies.

The flaws in Theranos’ vaunted technology led Holmes and Balwani to shift their testing to conventional machines made by other vendors while drawing vials of blood from the patients’ veins—a far cry from Holmes’ promises.